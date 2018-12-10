NFL Playoff Scenarios 2018-19: AFC, NFC Week 15 Picture, Postseason Predictions

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The three best teams in the NFL are the only ones locked into the postseason.

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs joined the Los Angeles Rams as teams with clinched playoff berths following their respective Week 14 victories.

New England and Houston had a chance to balloon that group to five teams, but both fell short in divisional contests.

Both the Patriots and Texans have a chance to secure their respective division titles in Week 15, while as many as seven of the eight divisions could be decided after Sunday's action.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (11-2)

2. New England (9-4)

3. Houston (9-4)

4. Pittsburgh (7-5-1)

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3)

6. Baltimore (7-6)

7. Indianapolis (7-6)

8. Miami (7-6)

9. Tennessee (7-6)

10. Denver (6-7)

11. Cleveland (5-7-1)

12. Cincinnati (5-8)

13. Buffalo (4-9)

14. Jacksonville (4-9)

15. New York Jets (4-9)

Officially Eliminated

16. Oakland (3-10)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. New Orleans (11-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)

3. Chicago (9-4)

4. Dallas (8-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (7-5)

6. Minnesota (6-5-1)

7. Carolina (6-7)

8. Philadelphia (6-7)

9. Washington (6-7)

10. Green Bay (5-7-1)

11. Tampa Bay (5-8)

12. New York Giants (5-8)

13. Detroit (5-8)

14. Atlanta (4-9)

Officially Eliminated

15. Arizona (3-10)

16. San Francisco (3-10)

Week 15 Playoff Scenarios

AFC

New England is able to lock up the AFC East title with a win over Pittsburgh and a Miami loss to Minnesota in Week 15.

If the Patriots lose, they'll have to wait until Week 16 to clinch, and if the Dolphins beat the Vikings, Bill Belichick and Co. might have to clinch the division title in Week 17.

If the Los Angeles Chargers defeat Kansas City Thursday, they'll secure a playoff berth since the next best team in the AFC is three games beneath them.

In the AFC South, Houston is able to clinch the division crown with a victory Saturday over the New York Jets and a loss Sunday by Indianapolis at home at the hands of Dallas.

NFC

The final two division titles in the NFC could be handed out in Week 15, but the NFC North scenario is dependent on Seattle beating Minnesota Monday night.

If Chicago enters Week 15 with three more wins than Minnesota, it is able to clinch the division title with a victory.

Minnesota's tie prevents the Bears from securing the NFC North title if the Vikings lose to the Seahawks because the Vikings would be two games behind the Bears in the loss column.

The NFC East clinching scenario is much simpler, as Dallas needs to beat Indianapolis and have Philadelphia and Washington lose to the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville, respectively.

Postseason Predictions

AFC

1. Kansas City

2. New England

3. Houston

4. Pittsburgh

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Indianapolis

The AFC playoff seeding will become clearer once Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers clash Thursday night.

The winner of the AFC West showdown should end up as the No. 1 seed, while the loser is relegated to the No. 5 seed and a road trip in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

At home, the Chiefs should win a close game and put themselves on track to secure home-field advantage.

New England ends up as the No. 2 seed based off its head-to-head win over Houston, while Pittsburgh finds a way to secure the AFC North down the stretch, but it might not be until Week 17.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Week 15 is a crucial week for the playoff hopes of the Indianapolis Colts, as they host the Cowboys, and if they win that game, they should be considered the favorite to take over the No. 6 seed.

Miami and Tennessee could be knocked out of the four-way tie at 7-6 with road losses in Week 15, and Baltimore is in line to falter against the Chargers in Week 16, which opens the door for the Colts to win out and return to the playoffs.

The Colts finish with home games against Dallas and the New York Giants and a Week 17 trip to Tennessee, and with one loss in their last seven games, it's hard not to trust the Colts to finish the job.

NFC

1. New Orleans

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Chicago

4. Dallas

5. Seattle

6. Minnesota

The New Orleans Saints should send a nicely-worded holiday card to the Chicago Bears for giving them the edge for home-field advantage in the NFC once again.

With the Saints and Los Angeles Rams back level at 11-2, Sean Payton's team holds the head-to-head tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed.

Barring any significant setbacks, the Bears should be the No. 3 seed, but that might come with a matchup against the Vikings two weeks in a row, as the NFC North rivals close out the regular season in Minnesota.

David Banks/Associated Press

Dallas could contend for the No. 3 seed, but falling to Indianapolis in Week 15 will prevent it from being able to move up in the standings.

Seattle can control the NFC wild-card race by defeating Minnesota Monday night at home, and if that occurs, the competition for the No. 6 seed could get ugly.

The Vikings would still hold a small advantage over the three 6-7 teams because of their tie with Green Bay, and as crazy as it sounds, the Packers are still alive at 5-7-1.

However, the race for the No. 6 seed could be effectively over in Week 15 if Minnesota beats Miami, Carolina loses to the Saints, Philadelphia falls to the Rams, Washington drops a result to Jacksonville and Green Bay stumbles against Chicago, all of which are capable of happening.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.