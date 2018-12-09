Patrick Ricard's Old Racist Tweets 'Unacceptable,' Ravens Say

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens condemned racist tweets from fullback and defensive tackle Patrick Ricard that he posted to his personal account dating as far back as 2011.

"The tweets are totally unacceptable and we have addressed the matter with Pat," the Ravens said in an official statement, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "We expect something to say later today after the game."

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer noted Ricard was inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Shaffer, Ricard used the N-word on multiple occasions and in another instance wrote a homophobic slur.

Ricard's Twitter account remains live, but he has since made it private after the racist tweets became public knowledge.

Ricard signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has appeared in 10 games for Baltimore this season.

News regarding Ricard's social media posts came on the same day Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray apologized for homophobic tweets he wrote in 2011 and 2012. Twitter users discovered the offending messages Saturday night after Murray won the Heisman Trophy.