NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

Week 14 in the NFL means the postseason is right around the corner. And there's a good chance your fantasy league's playoffs have already started.

At this point, every yard, catch, touchdown and fantasy point can make the difference. And as usual, plenty of players around the league piled up all of the above.

The high fantasy score from each of this week's games can be found below, followed by up-to-the-minute league standings and write-ups on the biggest performances.

Week 14 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Jaguars 9-30 Titans Derrick Henry 238 rush yds, 4 TD Jets 27-23 Bills Josh Allen 18-of-36, 206 yds, 2 INT, 101 rush yds, TD Panthers 20-26 Browns Jarvis Landry 54 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 57 yds, TD Falcons 20-34 Packers Julio Jones 8 rec, 106 yds, 2 TD Ravens 24-27 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 35-of-53, 377 yds, 2 TD, INT Patriots 33-34 Dolphins Tom Brady 27-of-43, 358 yds, 3 TD Saints 28-14 Buccaneers Jameis Winston 18-of-38, 213 yds, 2 TD, INT, 47 rush yds Giants 40-16 Redskins Saquon Barkley 170 rush yds, TD, 4 rec, 27 yds Colts 24-21 Texans Andrew Luck 27-of-41, 399 yds, 2 TD, INT, 16 rush yds Standard Scoring Format

Week 14 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (11-2) Rams (11-1) 2 Patriots (9-4) Saints (11-2) 3 Texans (9-4) Bears (8-4) 4 Steelers (7-4-1) Cowboys (7-5) Wild Card Chargers (9-3) Seahawks (7-5) Wild Card Ravens (7-6) Vikings (6-5-1) 7 Colts (7-6) Eagles (6-6) 8 Dolphins (7-6) Redskins (6-7) 9 Titans (7-6) Panthers (6-7) 10 Broncos (6-6) Packers (5-7-1) 11 Browns (5-7-1) Giants (5-8) 12 Bengals (5-7) Buccaneers (5-8) 13 Bills (4-9) Lions (4-8) 14 Jaguars (4-9) Falcons (4-9) 15 Jets (4-9) Cardinals (3-9) 16 Raiders (2-10) 49ers (2-10) NFL

Derrick Henry

Through the first 13 weeks of the season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry totaled a whopping 83.5 fantasy points. That number ranked 34th among running backs.

On Week 14's Thursday Night Football, Henry went off for 238 rushing yards, four touchdowns and 47.8 fantasy points. It was the single-best fantasy performance of the season, moving him from 34th to 15th on the aforementioned leaderboard.



The highlight of the ridiculous performance was a 99-yard touchdown in which Henry broke multiple tackles, as seen on the NFL's timeline:

Thursday's win upped Tennessee's playoff chances to 27 percent, per FiveThirtyEight. And if the Titans are going to move that number all the way to 100, Henry will have to be better than he was in those first 13 weeks.

No, games with 40-plus fantasy points won't be the norm. But if Henry can't provide a bit more consistency in the running game, the Titans will likely be done when the regular season wraps.

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley continued to dominate in what has been one of the best rookie campaigns in NFL history.

His 170 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and 27 receiving yards brought his season total up to 256.6 fantasy points.

The NFL shared video of one of his runs:

Barkley is on pace to finish the season with 342.1 fantasy points. Eric Dickerson holds the record for rookies at 328.2.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady has sort of flown under the radar this season. Maybe it's because it's the first time his passer rating his been below 100 since 2014. Maybe it's because he's been more steady than overwhelming, with an average weekly fantasy score of 17.5.

Sunday, though, he turned in a classic Brady performance, going 27-of-43 for 358 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The NFL shared video of one of the scores, a laser to Cordarrelle Patterson:

Brady still putting up numbers like this at 41 years old is remarkable.

He now has over 2,000 fantasy points after the age of 35. George Blanda is second with 1,927. Drew Brees rounds out the top three with 1,483, more than 500 points shy of Brady.

Josh Johnson

According to ESPN Stats & Info, "Josh Johnson went six years and 363 days between NFL passes... that's the longest drought between passes since Doug Flutie went eight years and 277 days between passes (Dec. 1989 to Sept. 1998)."

Not only did Johnson throw his first NFL pass in over six years Sunday, he racked up 25 fantasy points for a reeling Washington Redskins team in need of a quarterback.

After coming in for the recently signed and benched Mark Sanchez, he went 11-of-16 for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 45 yards and a touchdown.

A big chunk of his fantasy numbers came on this one play shared by FanDuel:

Again, with Alex Smith out for the rest of the season, the Redskins are in desperate need of a quarterback. And with the way Johnson played on Sunday, he should have a chance to show this wasn't a fluke and start in Week 15.

Ryan Tannehill

As good as Brady was, he didn't do quite enough to overcome Ryan Tannehill and the Miami Dolphins.

Tannehill's third touchdown pass put him up near the top of this week's fantasy leaderboard. It was a football miracle, as you can see on the NFL's timeline:

Tannehill finished the game 14-of-19 for 265 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. And pushing his squad to 7-6 keeps a glimmer of playoff hope alive for Miami.

