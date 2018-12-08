Becky Lynch: 'My Goal' Is to Main-Event WWE WrestleMania 35

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch is on the most remarkable roll of her career, and she is hopeful her recent spike in popularity will allow her to make history at WrestleMania 35 in April.

In an interview with Alex Biese of the Asbury Park Press, Lynch said her goal is to main-event WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey: "The same hopes as I always have, to main-event WrestleMania, right? And that's what I want to do this year. And I don't care who I have to go through to make that happen, that's my goal, and to go out and steal the show."

A women's match has never main-evented WrestleMania, but there is seemingly a better chance of that happening in 2019 than ever before.

Lynch has virtually the entire WWE Universe behind her thanks to her "The Man" moniker, which has taken the wrestling world by storm.

Also, Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey is perhaps the biggest mainstream female star in the business' history, and Charlotte Flair has plenty of crossover appeal as well.

Lynch was scheduled to face Rousey at Survivor Series last month in a blockbuster match, but a Nia Jax punch gave her a concussion and broken face, and rendered her unable to compete.

Charlotte replaced her and had a fantastic match with Rousey, but the door was left open for a rematch since Flair viciously attacked The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a kendo stick.

Also, the seeds were planted for a match between Becky and Rousey since they had an intense war of words leading up to Survivor Series.

Lynch, Rousey or Charlotte could conceivably main-event WrestleMania 35 with Becky or Charlotte facing Rousey in a singles match or perhaps all three of them clashing in a Triple Threat.

Each of them has earned the main event spotlight, and putting any of them there on the Grandest Stage of Them All would go a long way toward further advancing the already remarkable progress women's wrestling has made in recent years.

