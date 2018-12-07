Darron Lee Suspended 4 Games by NFL for Substance-Abuse Violation

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Per an official statement from the Jets, Lee will be able to return to the active roster on Dec. 31 after the regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.

Lee has started each of the Jets' 12 games so far this season. The 24-year-old ranks third on the team with 74 combined tackles and is tied for fourth with five passes defensed.

After missing three games as a rookie due to an ankle injury, Lee has appeared in 33 of New York's previous 34 games. He was selected No. 20 overall out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL draft.

The suspension ends Lee's 2018 campaign prematurely, though he will be ready when training camp opens next summer.

The Jets enter their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills in last place in the AFC East with a 3-9 record.