Kelvin Benjamin's Outlook for Fantasy Playoffs After Reported Chiefs Signing

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

As fantasy football owners battle for a championship, one late-season move in the NFL could play a small role: Kelvin Benjamin to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills cut Benjamin on Tuesday, and he signed with Kansas City two days later, giving MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes one more playmaker to work with.

The 2014 first-round pick hasn't done much since eclipsing the 900-yard mark with the Carolina Panthers in back-to-back seasons to start his career. He had just 23 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown in 12 games with the Bills this season. Only once did he top 45 yards in a game, and he has been held out of the end zone since Week 2.

Of course, there was a carousel at quarterback after the team traded Tyrod Taylor during the offseason, and Nathan Peterman, rookie Josh Allen, Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley have all made starts.

With Mahomes leading the way in Kansas City, meanwhile, the Chiefs own the top scoring offense in the NFL and the third-ranked passing attack. He leads the league in touchdown passes (41) and ranks second in yards (3,923). Adding a 6'5", 245-pound wideout like Benjamin should only help.

In Kansas City, Pro Bowlers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have combined for 145 receptions, 2,201 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. That puts Benjamin third at best in the pecking order, assuming he picks up the playbook quickly and Sammy Watkins remains limited with a foot injury.

As a positive, Mahomes has spread the ball around, as five different guys have recorded 25-plus receptions this season (though running back Kareem Hunt is no longer on the team).

For now, Benjamin should be a bench stash until we get a look at him in Andy Reid's potent offense.