Raheem Sterling Ruled out for Manchester City vs. West Ham with Hamstring Injury

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (L) goes down with an injury during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City have confirmed Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's Premier League match at West Ham United due to a hamstring injury.

The Sky Blues tweeted the news on Thursday, with the England international suffering a damaged left hamstring. Sterling hobbled off the pitch after 84 minutes during the 2-0 defeat last Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old will be a big loss as he is one of City's most consistent forward players.  He terrorises defences with his direct play and netted 23 goals and provided 12 assists in 34 Premier League appearances last term.

Pep Guardiola will be eager to see the Englishman back in action as soon as possible given he has continued his fine form this season, netting 16 goals and proving three assists in 29 appearances. 

Fortunately for the Spanish manager, his squad boasts an enviable amount of attacking depth.

Sterling plays anywhere across the front three, positions Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus also operate in. 

Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva can also take up attacking positions in an augmented setup if needed.

Sterling is a fantastic forward and a big loss for Guardiola and City. But if any Premier League side have the depth to cope without him, it is the defending champions. 

