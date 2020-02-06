Raheem Sterling Ruled out for Manchester City vs. West Ham with Hamstring Injury

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City have confirmed Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's Premier League match at West Ham United due to a hamstring injury.

The Sky Blues tweeted the news on Thursday, with the England international suffering a damaged left hamstring. Sterling hobbled off the pitch after 84 minutes during the 2-0 defeat last Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old will be a big loss as he is one of City's most consistent forward players. He terrorises defences with his direct play and netted 23 goals and provided 12 assists in 34 Premier League appearances last term.

Pep Guardiola will be eager to see the Englishman back in action as soon as possible given he has continued his fine form this season, netting 16 goals and proving three assists in 29 appearances.

Fortunately for the Spanish manager, his squad boasts an enviable amount of attacking depth.

Sterling plays anywhere across the front three, positions Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus also operate in.

Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva can also take up attacking positions in an augmented setup if needed.

Sterling is a fantastic forward and a big loss for Guardiola and City. But if any Premier League side have the depth to cope without him, it is the defending champions.