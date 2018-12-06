Damarious Randall: Aaron Rodgers' Magic 'Hasn't Been So Magical Lately'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback and current Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall called out Green Bay's front office in the wake of head coach Mike McCarthy's firing while also suggesting that perhaps Rodgers has taken a step back.

"They traded away all their good players and they expect Aaron Rodgers to just be magical," Randall said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "The magic hasn't been so magical lately. But other than that, I don't know."

Randall, Green Bay's first-round pick in 2015, was also surprised to see McCarthy get fired.

"Mike McCarthy is a great, great coach," said Randall, who was traded in March to Cleveland for DeShone Kizer. "I've got nothing but the utmost respect for him. I just wish him the best. I don't know why they fired him. He's definitely a good, good guy, and he's a great coach."

The Packers have struggled immensely in 2018 with a 4-7-1 record that all but assures they'll miss the postseason for the second straight year after reaching the playoffs eight straight times from 2009-16. There's little question that Rodgers has an inferior supporting cast and didn't have the coaching under McCarthy that other quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff have had.

It's harder to argue that Rodgers isn't still playing elite football. The 35-year-old battled through a knee injury this season but has nonetheless thrown for 3,504 yards, 21 touchdowns and just one interception. He is completing just 61.8 percent of his passes, which rests below his career average (64.8 percent), though Pro Football Focus has given Rodgers a 90.5 grade for the season, fourth among quarterbacks.

Green Bay's scheme hasn't done him many favors, however. The Packers are 21st in run offense (105.7 YPG) and 25th in run defense (127.8 YPG), so the lack of magic in Green Bay is perhaps spread out evenly across the roster.