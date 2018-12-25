What the Heck Happened to These NFL Stars in 2018?

1 of 8

David Richard/Associated Press

Everyone now knows what happened to Newton this year: a shoulder injury slowly robbed him of his ability to throw downfield with any velocity or accuracy. The Panthers finally shelved him after a Week 15 loss to the Saints where Newton could barely throw 15 yards downfield.

Newton's shoulder ailments date back to 2016. He had shoulder surgery after that season and barely threw during training camp or the preseason in 2017. He seemed fine this year, but he briefly left the Panthers' Week 8 win over the Ravens before halftime so backup Taylor Heinicke could attempt a Hail Mary in his place. Newton complained of soreness after the game, and the Panthers began limiting him in some midweek practices.

After taking some brutal hits in the Panthers' Week 10 loss to the Steelers, Newton's arm, shoulder and neck looked like rusty hinges whenever he tried to throw deep. Opponents caught on and began crowding the box to stop Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers' option-misdirection plays. The Panthers, who were 5-2 when Newton's injury woes began, went into free fall.

Newton said all the right things while stoically playing through what was clearly a significant injury. "I'm healthy enough to play and I'm not going to let nothing hold me back," Newton told Max Henson of Panthers.com in early December. "You have to learn how to manage pain," he added.

When a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers grits through an injury, we all praise him for his grit. But when Newton does it, we downplay the injury and make fun of his wardrobe.

Take it from someone who appears on a lot of radio shows: There was plenty of "Gee, why is Cam in a slump?" talk on the airwaves in November and early December, when Newton's injury situation was well-documented and anyone who wanted to do more than throw shade on a polarizing player could have found the answer themselves.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there's nothing structurally wrong with Newton's shoulder, and he isn't expected to require surgery this offseason. He'll be primed for an Andrew Luck-type comeback once he's healthy. Maybe we'll even give him a little credit for it.