Fantasy Football Week 14: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Matchups tend to get a lot tighter once the fantasy playoffs roll around. You're going up against the best teams in your league and no longer feasting on that friend starting six players from his favorite team or the co-worker who hasn't set a lineup since Week 6.

This means star players alone aren't going to be enough to ensure victory. Todd Gurley or Michael Thomas may have gotten you here—and you certainly aren't going to sit him—but you're going to have to back your guys up with a complete roster.

With this in mind, we're going to look past the must-starts and examine some fringe starters with tough matchups. We'll determine who to start and who to sit according to factors such as opponent, performance to date and player health. Our choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.