NFL Week 14 Picks: Final Predictions and Over-Under Odds Before Thursday Night

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are charging after overcoming an 0-3 start.

Instead of a nightmarish season, the Texans have a shot to run down the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs for one of the top two spots in the AFC playoffs.

They have won nine straight games to give them the same 9-3 record as the Patriots. New England has the tiebreaker because they beat the Texans in the season opener.

However, the Texans don't look like they are going to slow down any time soon, and they have another winnable game this week when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

A year ago, Deshaun Watson was out of action after a torn ACL. This year Watson is healthy and he is playing like a star. He's completed 242-of-364 passes for 3,031 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Watson is operating the offense with skill and confidence, and he has excellent weapons in Lamar Miller at running back and DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver. This skilled trio is capable of breaking open any game, and they have done that several times during the winning streak.

Even when the Texans are not lighting up the scoreboard, they have a defense featuring J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Benardrick McKinney that imposes its will on opposing offenses.

The Colts had pulled out a turnaround of their own and won five games in a row before suffering a 6-0 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Quarterback Andrew Luck is going to have to lead a much better effort here if the Colts are going to reverse that outcome. Luck is averaging 280 passing yards per game and has thrown 32 TD passes.

His top targets have been T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron. Hilton's speed and quick moves often allow him to get separation on the defensive backs and make big plays. He has caught 53 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Ebron has stepped up his game dramatically this year and caught 11 TD passes.

The Texans are 4.5-point favorites per OddsShark, and they are not going to lose at home to the Colts. The game may be close for a half, but the Texans will pull away and get the win and the cover in the second half.

Week 14 NFL Odds (Point spreads and totals courtesy of OddsShark)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-4) | O/U 37.5

Atlanta at Green Bay (-5.5) | O/U 49.5

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5) | O/U 53

Carolina (-1.5) at Cleveland | O/U 47

Indianapolis at Houston (-4.5) | O/U 49.5

New England (-7.5) at Miami | O/U 47

New Orleans (-8) at Tampa Bay | O/U 55.5

N.Y. Giants (-3.5) at Washington | O/U 41

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-3.5) | O/U 38.5

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers (-14) | O/U 47.5

Denver (-5.5) at San Francisco | O/U 44.5

Pittsburgh (-10.5) at Oakland | O/U 51.5

Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona | O/U 40.5

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3.5) | O/U 43

L.A. Rams (-3) at Chicago | O/U 52

Minnesota at Seattle (-3) | O/U 45.5

N.Y. Giants at Washington Redskins

The Giants had a miserable first half of the season, winning just one of their first eight games and blowing nearly every opportunity they had to win football games.

On the other hand, the Redskins got off to an excellent start in the disappointing NFC East. Washington won six of its first nine games and looked like it was on a clear path to the division championship.

The Giants have started to turn things around with three wins in their last four games, including a victory over the resurgent Chicago Bears last week. While the Giants have been improving, the Redskins have been trying to stave off disaster.

Washington has suffered season-ending injuries to quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy, and the Redskins have lost three games in a row.

Head coach Jay Gruden has the responsibility of trying to keep his team afloat even with Mark Sanchez at quarterback.

The Giants are 3.5-point favorites on the road and the total in the game is 41 points. We don't see the Redskins scoring enough points to stay within the point spread or coming close to the total.

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. will support Eli Manning, and the Giants defense should be able to hold the Washington offense in check. The Giants have an easy victory in a low-scoring game.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders

The Steelers are going to be in a serious mood when they engage the Raiders in Oakland Sunday.

The Steelers have lost back-to-back games to the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, and their once-comfortable lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens is down to one-half game.

Look for Pittsburgh to turn things around against an Oakland team that has struggled all season but played a competitive game in losing 40-33 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The Raiders got the cover in that game against their ancient rivals, and you can be sure that head coach Jon Gruden will try to fire his team up in a similar manner for the Steelers.

The Raiders and Steelers once battled for AFC superiority in the 1970s, and their rivalry was fearsome. Gruden would love to see his team stretch the Steelers' losing streak to three games.

We don't see that happening. Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster should be able to make a number of big plays and dictate the pace of the game.

Pittsburgh is a 10.5-point favorite, and the Steelers' desperation should allow them to get the win and the cover.