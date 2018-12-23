49ers' Matt Breida Ruled Out for 2nd Half vs. Bears with Ankle Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida is back on the sidelines after suffering an injury to his ankle. The team announced he would be ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reported that his ankle was "heavily taped" while he was still trying to return.

The 23-year-old had 20 rushing yards on four carries before coming out of the game.

Signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern in 2017, Breida has emerged as one of San Francisco's few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season.

He was initially thrust into the starting role in training camp when Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL. He ran with his opportunity, sitting fourth in the NFL with 10 carries of at least 20 yards and ranking fourth with 5.3 yards per attempt.

However, the 49ers' season was thrown off course when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Breida has been one of the few steady forces for head coach Kyle Shanahan, though he has been banged up at times. He sat out Week 14 against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

San Francisco will turn to Jeff Wilson Jr. in the backfield to provide support for quarterback Nick Mullens.