Fantasy Football Week 14: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Better than Usual

Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. CIN)

Rivers has been the model of efficiency this season, which has been great for the success of the Chargers, although not always ideal for those who have him in fantasy lineups. At 20.2 fantasy points per game, Rivers ranks 10th at the quarterback position—solid but not spectacular. Then again, with a strong rushing attack and solid defense, the Chargers typically don't need Rivers to put up massive numbers to win.

Of course, the situation was different in Week 13 when Melvin Gordon was inactive because of a knee injury. The Chargers came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Rivers completing 26 of 36 passes for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns, which put him at 24 fantasy points.

Before Week 13, Rivers had just three games with at least 35 pass attempts. He continued his streak of at least two touchdown passes in every game this season and now has 28 scores to six interceptions for the year.

With Gordon likely out again this weekend, the Chargers may rely on Rivers a bit more than usual in a great matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has been the eighth-easiest matchup for quarterbacks in the last month, with the defense giving up the second-most passing yards per game (279.8) for the season. The Bengals also give up the most rushing yards per game (153.3), so the Chargers should have success through the air and on the ground.

The Chargers should have no problem controlling this matchup, and Rivers should be a big part of that, which makes him a potential top-five option this week.

Concern

Jared Goff, LAR (at CHI)

Goff comes off a disappointing performance against the Detroit Lions to take on a much tougher Chicago Bears defense on the road in Week 13. In last week's win over the Lions, Goff completed just 17 of 33 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception to finish with just 8.1 fantasy points. His yardage output was the third-lowest of the season, and he had fewer than two scores for only the fourth time this year.

Bouncing back against the Bears won't be easy. Only the Chargers and Buffalo Bills allowed fewer fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. On average, Chicago surrenders 232.1 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Goff has thrown for fewer than 250 yards just four times this season, but all of those games have come on the road, so there should be some concern with the Rams traveling to Soldier Field.

If you're sticking with Goff this weekend, lower expectations and consider him more of a low-end starter as opposed to his usual top-five potential.

Streamers

Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. PHI)

Prescott didn't have a big game fantasy-wise against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, but he was able to do enough in a defensive battle to contribute to the victory. He connected on 24 of 28 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and added 22 yards on five carries. Even with the 14.1 fantasy points in Week 13, Prescott remains a top-12 fantasy quarterback, with 19.5 fantasy points per game in the last four games.

One of his best games during that span came on the road in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. He scored 21.7 fantasy points in that game thanks to 270 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to a rushing touchdown. The Eagles have been an average matchup for quarterbacks over the last month but continue to battle injury problems in the secondary. Prescott is a solid streamer in this game.

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYJ)

If you're stuck at quarterback this weekend because the best streamers were grabbed ahead of the fantasy playoffs, don't overlook Allen. He's been the top fantasy quarterback over the last two games with 55 fantasy points.

Much of that has to do with his legs. In games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, Allen ran 22 times for 234 yards and a touchdown. He added 391 passing yards with three scores and two interception on 26-of-52 passing.

As we've seen with Lamar Jackson, you can be a useful fantasy quarterback even if much of the production is coming on the ground. Allen shouldn't face a stiff test from the New York Jets this weekend. They've been a bottom-12 defense against quarterbacks in the last month and took a 41-10 loss from the Buffalo Bills (and Matt Barkley) back in Week 10. Don't be afraid to reach a little deeper with Allen as a streamer.