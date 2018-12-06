Fantasy Football Week 14: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardDecember 6, 2018
Fantasy Football Week 14: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Riding your stars through the fantasy playoffs is ideal, but sometimes injuries get in the way. Staying active on the waiver wire regardless of your record will keep you prepared for the unknown roadblocks along the way.
Jaylen Samuels may not have been considered a priority handcuff just a few weeks ago, and now he could be a difference-maker in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. You may even be lucky enough to have Samuels in a league where he has tight end eligibility. If that's the case, it allows for lineup flexibility. Samuels is ranked as both a running back and tight end in this article.
Even though he didn't get a lot of playing time in Week 13, Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Justin Jackson was impressive. He could be in line for more touches with a great matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and that should give him enough value to be worth a spot in your lineup.
More opportunities should be coming for Courtland Sutton following Emmanuel Sanders' torn Achilles. The Denver Broncos have made Phillip Lindsay a focal point of the offense, but losing Sanders makes Sutton the top passing option by default. Obviously, that's a significant boost to his fantasy value.
Here’s the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 14. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- Carolina Panthers (at Cleveland Browns)
- New Orleans Saints (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at Oakland Raiders)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 14 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better than Usual
Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. CIN)
Rivers has been the model of efficiency this season, which has been great for the success of the Chargers, although not always ideal for those who have him in fantasy lineups. At 20.2 fantasy points per game, Rivers ranks 10th at the quarterback position—solid but not spectacular. Then again, with a strong rushing attack and solid defense, the Chargers typically don't need Rivers to put up massive numbers to win.
Of course, the situation was different in Week 13 when Melvin Gordon was inactive because of a knee injury. The Chargers came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Rivers completing 26 of 36 passes for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns, which put him at 24 fantasy points.
Before Week 13, Rivers had just three games with at least 35 pass attempts. He continued his streak of at least two touchdown passes in every game this season and now has 28 scores to six interceptions for the year.
With Gordon likely out again this weekend, the Chargers may rely on Rivers a bit more than usual in a great matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has been the eighth-easiest matchup for quarterbacks in the last month, with the defense giving up the second-most passing yards per game (279.8) for the season. The Bengals also give up the most rushing yards per game (153.3), so the Chargers should have success through the air and on the ground.
The Chargers should have no problem controlling this matchup, and Rivers should be a big part of that, which makes him a potential top-five option this week.
Concern
Jared Goff, LAR (at CHI)
Goff comes off a disappointing performance against the Detroit Lions to take on a much tougher Chicago Bears defense on the road in Week 13. In last week's win over the Lions, Goff completed just 17 of 33 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception to finish with just 8.1 fantasy points. His yardage output was the third-lowest of the season, and he had fewer than two scores for only the fourth time this year.
Bouncing back against the Bears won't be easy. Only the Chargers and Buffalo Bills allowed fewer fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. On average, Chicago surrenders 232.1 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.
Goff has thrown for fewer than 250 yards just four times this season, but all of those games have come on the road, so there should be some concern with the Rams traveling to Soldier Field.
If you're sticking with Goff this weekend, lower expectations and consider him more of a low-end starter as opposed to his usual top-five potential.
Streamers
Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. PHI)
Prescott didn't have a big game fantasy-wise against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, but he was able to do enough in a defensive battle to contribute to the victory. He connected on 24 of 28 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and added 22 yards on five carries. Even with the 14.1 fantasy points in Week 13, Prescott remains a top-12 fantasy quarterback, with 19.5 fantasy points per game in the last four games.
One of his best games during that span came on the road in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. He scored 21.7 fantasy points in that game thanks to 270 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to a rushing touchdown. The Eagles have been an average matchup for quarterbacks over the last month but continue to battle injury problems in the secondary. Prescott is a solid streamer in this game.
Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYJ)
If you're stuck at quarterback this weekend because the best streamers were grabbed ahead of the fantasy playoffs, don't overlook Allen. He's been the top fantasy quarterback over the last two games with 55 fantasy points.
Much of that has to do with his legs. In games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, Allen ran 22 times for 234 yards and a touchdown. He added 391 passing yards with three scores and two interception on 26-of-52 passing.
As we've seen with Lamar Jackson, you can be a useful fantasy quarterback even if much of the production is coming on the ground. Allen shouldn't face a stiff test from the New York Jets this weekend. They've been a bottom-12 defense against quarterbacks in the last month and took a 41-10 loss from the Buffalo Bills (and Matt Barkley) back in Week 10. Don't be afraid to reach a little deeper with Allen as a streamer.
Week 14 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Drew Brees (NO)
|2
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|3
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|4
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|5
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|6
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|7
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|8
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|9
|Andrew Luck (IND)
|10
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|11
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|12
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|13
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|14
|Tom Brady (NE)
|15
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|16
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|17
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|18
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|19
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|20
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|21
|Ryan Tannehill (MIA)
|22
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|23
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|24
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|25
|Case Keenum (DEN)
|26
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|27
|Nick Mullens (SF)
|28
|Josh Rosen (ARI)
|29
|Jeff Driskel (CIN)
|30
|Cody Kessler (JAC)
|31
|Mark Sanchez (WAS)
|32
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Aaron Jones, GB (vs. ATL)
The Green Bay Packers had enough of Mike McCarthy after losing at home to the Arizona Cardinals last week. While the reasons for the termination were building before the loss, the usage of Jones and Jamaal Williams showed the kind of poor decision-making that came from the McCarthy-led Packers coaching staff.
Despite Jones clearly performing at a higher level than Williams all season, the two were separated by a single snap, with Jones owning the slight advantage over Williams. Both Jones and Williams each had four receptions on four targets, with neither eclipsing 20 yards.
Involving Williams in the passing game made little sense since he entered the week with 10 receptions for 77 yards on 23 targets. Jones carried 11 times for 36 yards and a score, while Williams had seven carries for 13 yards.
Logic says interim head coach/offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will turn back to Jones in a big way considering the great matchup with the visiting Atlanta Falcons. Over the last four weeks, running backs have racked up 104 carries for 586 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons, which explains why the team is fourth in most fantasy points surrendered to running backs in that span.
Even with the down game in Week 13, Jones is playing at a top-10 level over the last month, so expect him to return to that tier in Week 14.
Concerns
Spencer Ware, KC (vs. BAL)
Ware's first game of the season as the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs seemed too good to trust, and based on his performance, it was. A matchup with the Oakland Raiders put Ware in a position to come through in a big way against one of the worst run defenses in the league.
He would fail to live up to lofty expectations by running for just 47 yards on 14 carries, although he did find the end zone. He added just one reception on his only target for five yards.
Even though he got into the top 25 at 12.2 fantasy points, Ware had to be considered a disappointment since he came into the week with RB1 potential. That won't be the case for this week's matchup with the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Running backs have rushed for a league-low 109 yards on 42 carries against the Ravens in the last four weeks. They've allowed the third-fewest fantasy points during that time.
Consider Ware nothing more than a decent, volume-based RB2 for Week 14.
Josh Adams, PHI (at DAL)
Just when it seemed the Philadelphia Eagles finally turned a corner with their backfield struggles, Adams missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury. In Week 13, he rushed 20 times for 85 yards a week after rushing 22 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Adams has the only two 20-plus-carry and 80-plus-yard efforts of the season in the team's backfield, both of which were part of victories.
If Adams can play through his shoulder injury, he'll have a stiff test on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have been the second-toughest matchup for fantasy running backs over the last month. Keep an eye on Adams' status throughout the week, although he should likely be downgraded to the RB3 tier based on the matchup.
Sleeper
Justin Jackson, LAC (vs. CIN)
We haven't seen much of Jackson this season, but that could change in Week 14. When Melvin Gordon went down with a knee injury in the Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Jackson was impressive with 57 yards on seven carries. In last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chargers were without Gordon, so while Austin Ekeler led the way, Jackson was actually the better fantasy back with 63 yards and a score on eight carries and a reception for 19 yards.
Jackson saw a total of just 27 snaps in the last two games, including just 14 last week, although he's been efficient with his snaps and touches. Ekeler carried 13 times for 21 yards and caught five of eight targets for 22 yards on 49 snaps, but Jackson outscored Ekeler 15.2-9.3.
The Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in what should be a beatable matchup for both Jackson and Ekeler. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to running backs in the last month than the Bengals. Plus, Cincinnati gives up a league-high 153.3 rushing yards per game.
Even if Ekeler leads the way again, Jackson should see an uptick in touches, even if it comes as the closer with the game well in hand. He's a good RB3/flex with upside.
Week 14 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PHI)
Last week, Cooper caught all eight of his targets for 76 yards (and lost a fumble) in a win over the New Orleans Saints. If he were still with the Oakland Raiders, that would have been considered a strong effort from Cooper. During his time with the Cowboys, those 13.5 fantasy points fall short of the high bar he's set in five weeks with the team.
In fact, since debuting with the Cowboys in Week 9, Cooper is averaging 17.7 fantasy points per game, which puts him right on the WR1/WR2 borderline. Expect him to be pushing into that WR1 tier in Week 14 with a prime matchup against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Thanks to multiple injuries in the secondary, the Eagles aren't a unit to worry about when it comes to wide receivers.
Back in Week 10, Cooper had six receptions for 75 yards on 10 targets against the Eagles in a win. Expectations should be higher Sunday afternoon, so look for Cooper to have his way with the Eagles defense.
Courtland Sutton, DEN (at SF)
Sutton was the only member of the Denver Broncos receiving corps to come through in the Week 13 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He turned seven targets into four receptions for 85 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. That gave him 18.5 fantasy points in what was easily his best performance of the season.
The Broncos will need more out of Sutton after losing Emmanuel Sanders to a torn Achilles in Wednesday's practice. Sanders leaves a team-high 24.7 percent target share up for grabs, and Sutton should absorb many of those targets.
He's been inconsistent this season but has a chance to follow up on last week's big game with another one in San Francisco. The 49ers have been the easiest matchup for wide receivers in the last month, and between the increased opportunities and bad 49ers defense, Sutton has top-25 potential.
Concern
Corey Davis, TEN (vs. JAC)
Earlier this week, the B.S. Meter covered how reliable Davis has been compared to the rest of the Tennessee Titans. In last week's come-from-behind win over the New York Jets, Davis saved his fantasy performance with a late touchdown as part of a three-reception, 42-yard effort on seven targets. At 17.1 fantasy points per game in the last four weeks, Davis has been playing at a top-15 level.
It will be difficult to keep that level of play up Thursday night when the Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 6-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, the Jaguars held Colts wide receivers to just 11 receptions for 107 yards and no touchdown. T.Y. Hilton had eight of those receptions for 77 yards on 13 targets.
If Davis can replicate Hilton's numbers, it should be considered a big victory, especially since he'll likely see a lot of Jalen Ramsey. The concern for Davis' fantasy production isn't just about him but also the potential struggles for Marcus Mariota. This isn't an ideal situation for Davis, so bump him down to the top of the WR3 tier.
Sleeper
Antonio Callaway, CLE (vs. CAR)
Admittedly, Callaway is a deep sleeper for Week 14. However, he's been a big-play threat for the Cleveland Browns all season and had three receptions for 84 yards on six targets last week, including what should have been a 72-yard touchdown if he didn't fumble right before crossing the goal line.
On that same drive, he also had a 77-yard score come back because of a holding penalty. Clearly, the opportunities have been there.
On Sunday, he'll have a chance to redeem himself in one of the best matchups for a wide receiver to have in the last month. The Carolina Panthers yielded the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers during that time with 58 receptions, 871 yards and seven touchdowns. Callaway, meanwhile, has seven receptions for 146 yards and a score on 11 targets in the last two weeks.
If you're scrambling to fill the last spot in your line and/or you need a player with a high ceiling, Callaway should be in consideration.
Week 14 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Vance McDonald, PIT (at OAK)
McDonald has been an inconsistent fantasy option this season at a position that doesn't have a lot of reliability. With 9.4 fantasy points per game, he finds himself pushing the top-12 tight ends for the season, and in the last four weeks, he's averaging 9.7 FPG. Basically, McDonald is a potential starter in any given week, but he hasn't been good enough to be a weekly starter.
He should be on your radar if you're searching for a tight end this weekend. With the Raiders on the schedule, McDonald has the second-easiest matchup for tight ends in the last four weeks. When challenged by a talented tight end, the Raiders have faltered often this season, which is why they've given up the most fantasy points to the position on the year.
McDonald should give them problems, so he should be a top-10 option.
Sleepers
Matt LaCosse, DEN (at SF)
LaCosse wasn't in any fantasy conversations a month ago, but when the Denver Broncos put Jeff Heuerman on injured reserve after Week 12, LaCosse was on the radar.
In that Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he caught three of four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Last week, he failed to record a reception on his only target, although that came in a game the Broncos controlled and had just 21 pass attempts.
With Emmanuel Sanders joining Heuerman on injured reserve, and Demaryius Thomas in Houston, three of the top four target leaders are off the active roster. That makes up 53.7 percent of the target share for the season.
While Courtland Sutton likely gets the biggest boost, LaCosse has a chance to see an uptick in targets, too. He has an average matchup with the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, so if you're looking for opportunity, LaCosse should get it.
Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. JAC)
Smith's streak of double-digit fantasy points ended at four games with just two receptions for 29 yards on three targets in Week 13. He can start a new streak Thursday night when the Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Marcus Mariota may need to look Smith's way a bit more if Corey Davis has trouble getting open against Jalen Ramsey and the solid Jaguars secondary. Jacksonville has had issues with tight ends, as evidenced by the 25 receptions, 264 yards and four touchdowns allowed to the position over the last four weeks. Smith isn't an ideal option, but he does have a chance to come through for a team that lacks reliable receivers.
Week 14 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|3
|George Kittle (SF)
|4
|Jaylen Samuels (PIT)
|5
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|6
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|7
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|8
|David Njoku (CLE)
|9
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|10
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|11
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|12
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|13
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|14
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|15
|Chris Herndon IV (NYJ)
|16
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|17
|Matt LaCosse (DEN)
|18
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|19
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|20
|Ian Thomas (CAR)
|21
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|22
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|23
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|24
|Jordan Thomas (HOU)
|25
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|26
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|27
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|28
|Levine Toilolo (DET)
|29
|Benjamin Watson (NO)
|30
|Dan Arnold (NO)
|31
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|32
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|33
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|34
|Jesse James (PIT)
|35
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Buffalo Bills (vs. NYJ)
When the Bills last faced the New York Jets in Week 10, it was an easy 41-10 victory in MetLife Stadium. The Jets are on a six-game losing streak, and the only time they scored 20 points during it was last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans, with the only touchdown coming on an interception return.
In the last four weeks, the Jets allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game. With the game in Buffalo, the Bills should be able to take advantage of the Jets' offensive woes.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 57.4; Yahoo, 41.0
Week 14 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Tennessee Titans (vs. JAC)
|2
|Buffalo Bills (vs. NYJ)
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CIN)
|4
|Denver Broncos (at SF)
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers (at OAK)
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars (at TEN)
|7
|Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
|8
|Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIN)
|9
|Houston Texans (vs. IND)
|10
|New York Giants (at WAS)
|11
|Washington Redskins (vs. NYG)
|12
|Arizona Cardinals (vs. DET)
|13
|New England Patriots (at MIA)
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs (vs. BAL)
|15
|New York Jets (at BUF)
|16
|Los Angeles Rams (at CHI)
|17
|Carolina Panthers (at CLE)
|18
|Detroit Lions (at ARI)
|19
|New Orleans Saints (at TB)
|20
|Chicago Bears (vs. LAR)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. CIN)
Badgley needed three chances to make the game-winning field goal in Pittsburgh last weekend, but he came through in what was a pretty quiet game. He had just two extra points and one field goal, although he should be busier and more productive this week against the visiting Bengals.
No team allows more points or yards per game than Cincinnati. This should be an easy one for the Chargers, so fire up Badgley with confidence.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 15.7; Yahoo, 32.0
Week 14 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|2
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|3
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|5
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|6
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|7
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|8
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|9
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|10
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|11
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)
|12
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|13
|Sebastian Janikowski (SEA)
|14
|Cody Parkey (CHI)
|15
|Matt Prater (DET)
|16
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|17
|Cairo Santos (TB)
|18
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|19
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|20
|Matt Bryant (ATL)