Report: Paul Pogba Told Team-mates He Can't Go on Much Longer Post-Mourinho Rant

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly told team-mates he "can't go on much longer" under Jose Mourinho following the manager's recent criticism.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, the Portuguese called Pogba a "virus" in front of the rest of the side after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton.

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Mourinho had also meted out "a loud dressing-down" to the United squad before the Saints game in which he described some of his players as "spoiled."

Given how strained the pair's relationship has been this season, it could be construed that Mourinho's "spoiled" accusation was meant for Pogba, among others.

It is also becoming increasingly likely that one of Mourinho or Pogba will eventually leave the club.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The manager's position seems the most under threat as United have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games and have barely produced a convincing performance all season.

But if the former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss can hang on until next month Pogba, 25, could move on in the January transfer window.

Pogba returned to United from Juventus in an £89 million deal in August 2016.

He has produced a handful of brilliant displays since then but is frustratingly inconsistent.

He can be very wasteful with the ball, as was the case in United's 2-2 comeback draw with Saints:

But there are many who feel it is Mourinho who is holding back Pogba with the system he plays him in.

The former Juventus man has been largely excellent for France recently and played a key role for Les Bleus as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, earning him a nomination for the Ballon d'Or:

It seems likely Pogba would benefit from playing in a different system under another manager, and if he has to move clubs again to make that happen he could end up leaving Old Trafford for a second time.