Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

As the NFL reaches Week 14, it means that teams have reached the home stretch of the season. Head coaches around the league want to put together lineups that can help them secure or improve playoff positions.

Week 14 may be even more important in Fantasy Football. This is the final week of the regular season in a number of leagues, as Weeks 15 and 16 are often used for league playoffs.

That means it's time to put an extend to the experimenting and simply put the best players you can get your hands on in your lineup. The most productive players have to be in your lineup and the list below includes the 50 most productive flex players in the NFL.

We are basing this on points-per-reception scoring formats. Running backs, wide receivers and tight ends earn six points per touchdowns, two points per two-point conversion, one point for every 10 yards and one point per reception.

It takes a minimum of 20 touches to qualify, and you will notice that you won’t see Kareem Hunt (waived), Cooper Kupp (season-ending injury), or other players who will not play the rest of the season on this list.

Here’s the list heading into Week 14, based on Pro Football Reference's player rankings:

Todd Gurley, 27.41—Gurley has had a brilliant season and he continues to dominate on an every-week basis. Not only has he been a dominant fantasy football star with 1,175 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also been an excellent receiver, with 46 receptions for 474 yards and four more touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams offense has run smoothly and has made a star of quarterback Jared Goff, and he may have reached that level because Gurley has been so strong.

Saquon Barkley, 25.30—The debate on whether the New York Giants should have drafted a quarterback instead of Barkley will continue, but there is no debate that Barkley is already a great player who has a brilliant future in front of him. Barkley has rushed for 954 yards and eight touchdowns, and he has also caught 74 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns. Who ever becomes the Giants' quarterback of the future will have a brilliant running back in the backfield.

Melvin Gordon, 25.15—It turned out to be the best of all worlds for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 as they had to rest their best running back because of an MCL injury, yet they still managed a come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon could be back this week when the Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals, and that could result in a huge performance for a back who has already rushed for 802 yards and nine touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey, 24.72—A year ago, McCaffrey was a fine receiver out of the backfield for the Carolina Panthers but just an ordinary running back. However, McCaffrey has upped his game this year, and he has rushed for 863 yards and five rushing TDs while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He continues to be a fine receiver with 663 receiving yards, 80 catches and six touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara, 24.06—The New Orleans Saints are one of the league's powerhouses, and while most of the talk centers around Drew Brees as a legitimate MVP candidate, the quarterback can thank Kamara from taking a boatload of pressure off him. Kamara's pinball style of running allows him to make plays when other running backs would be stopped. He has rushed for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns and he also has 65 receptions for 555 yards and four scores.

Adam Thielen, 22.55—Thielen got into a bit of a dust-up with Bill Belichick Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings took on the New England Patriots, and the fact that he could get a reaction from Belichick speaks well of the receiver's status in the game. Thielen has brilliant hands and does not slow down when making his cuts. He has caught 98 passes for 1,166 yards and nine touchdowns.

James Conner, 22.30—Conner established himself as a productive star running back early in the season after Le'Veon Bell failed to show up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conner is a big bruiser who has rushed for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also caught 52 passes for 467 yards and one touchdown. Conner suffered a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but the injury was deemed a contusion and is not considered serious, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Davante Adams, 21.88—It is a lost season for the Green Bay Packers as they fell to 4-7-1 following their disastrous home loss to the Arizona Cardinals that resulted in the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. Adams is still having a productive year even if his team has suffered. Adams has caught 85 passes for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season.

Ezekiel Elliott, 21.86

Tyreek Hill, 21.81

Antonio Brown, 21.32

Michael Thomas, 20.58

Travis Kelce, 19.93

DeAndre Hopkins, 19.57—It has been a tremendous run for the Houston Texans, who have won nine straight games following three straight losses to start the season. One of the reasons is the tremendous contribution of Hopkins. He has caught 80 passes for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns and Hopkins may have the best hands in the league.

Julio Jones, 19.46

James White, 19.40

Odell Beckham, 19.20

Stefon Diggs, 19.15

Zach Ertz, 19.05

JuJu Smith-Schuster, 18.39

Keenan Allen, 18.34—Another receiver who is almost unstoppable when he gets on a roll. Allen does not slow down when making his cuts, and that makes him so difficult to cover. He has caught 83 passes for 996 yards and five touchdowns and he has an excellent chance to build on that total down the stretch for the Chargers.

Leonard Fournette, 17.76

Mike Evans, 17.18

Joe Mixon, 17.01

Robert Woods, 16.94

T.Y. Hilton, 16.77

Tyler Boyd, 16.59

Emmanuel Sanders, 16.52

Brandin Cooks, 16.14

Julian Edelman, 16.07

Tarik Cohen, 16.04

Phillip Lindsay, 15.97—Pedigree? Who needs a pedigree? Not Lindsay, an undrafted rookie free agent from Colorado who has become something of a legend and is on the verge of becoming superstar. Lindsay has rushed for 937 yards with eight touchdowns. Lindsay has excellent speed and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and the Denver Broncos are surging towards playoff contention.

David Johnson, 15.66

Will Fuller, 15.19

Eric Ebron, 15.18

Aaron Jones, 15.10

Tyler Lockett, 14.59

George Kittle, 14.36

Kenny Golladay, 14.27

Marlon Mack, 14.16

T.J. Yeldon, 14.03

Albert Wilson, 13.83

Golden Tate, 13.78

Alshon Jeffery, 13.76

Calvin Ridley, 13.62

Kenyan Drake, 13.42

Jared Cook, 13.41

DeSean Jackson, 13.41

Adrian Peterson, 13.41

Chris Thompson, 13.24