Packers Head Coach Odds: Josh McDaniels, Lincoln Riley Favored in Early Lines

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a new coach after they announced they fired Mike McCarthy following Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the oddsmakers' favorite.

OddsShark shared Bovada's updated odds for Green Bay's next coach, and McDaniels tops the list at +170 (bet $100 to win $170). Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo are tied for second at +275.

McDaniels was the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010 but amassed just an 11-17 record. He has found much more success as the offensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2006 through 2008 and again since 2012. The team has reached four Super Bowls and won two during his two tenures.

Riley has never been a head coach in the NFL, but his Sooners are headed to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Oklahoma led the country in points per game this season after finishing third in 2017—his first year at the helm.

As for DeFilippo, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "tensions seem to be rising" between him and head coach Mike Zimmer in Minnesota. Still, DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles last season when they won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles even after Carson Wentz was lost to a torn ACL.

The next Packers head coach will be tasked with working with Aaron Rodgers, an all-time great quarterback who could have a closing window at 35 years old. Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Rodgers "regularly" adjusted McCarthy's play calls, so finding an understanding and give-and-take figures to be important.

The top three candidates, per these odds, all have experience with prolific signal-callers.

McDaniels has worked with Tom Brady as the main cog of the Patriots' high-octane attack, Riley helped coach Baker Mayfield to the Heisman Trophy last year and has Kyler Murray in contention this year, and DeFilippo found success with Wentz and Foles.