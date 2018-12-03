Warriors Rumors: GSW Dealt with 'Life-Threatening' Meningitis Scare Last Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: The Golden State Warriors look on in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly dealt with a team-wide meningitis scare during March of last season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"An outside vendor who handled the team's food on a daily basis contracted a contagious form of the disease, then survived a life-threatening challenge before eventually returning to work with the team," Amick explained.

Players and other team personnel took vaccination shots in response to the threat, while the practice facility and dining room were both shut down for a stretch to be cleaned.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dray (Toe) Out Next 3 Games

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dray (Toe) Out Next 3 Games

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Not Shooting Enough 3s, and That Should Change

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Not Shooting Enough 3s, and That Should Change

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Which Teams Should Tank for Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Teams Should Tank for Zion?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    C's Need to Slow Their Roll on AD Dreams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    C's Need to Slow Their Roll on AD Dreams

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report