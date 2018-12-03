Warriors Rumors: GSW Dealt with 'Life-Threatening' Meningitis Scare Last Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly dealt with a team-wide meningitis scare during March of last season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"An outside vendor who handled the team's food on a daily basis contracted a contagious form of the disease, then survived a life-threatening challenge before eventually returning to work with the team," Amick explained.

Players and other team personnel took vaccination shots in response to the threat, while the practice facility and dining room were both shut down for a stretch to be cleaned.

