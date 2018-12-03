Adam Thielen: 'Cheap' Play Caused Comments to Bill Belichick

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said he "lost [his] emotions" in an exchange with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in Sunday's 24-10 loss.

Thielen and Belichick jawed at one another after Patriots safety Patrick Chung went down with an injury following a Latavius Murray fourth-down conversion in the fourth quarter.

Chung's injury led to a stoppage in play and allowed the Patriots more time to review replays for a potential challenge, which Thielen found to be "cheap."

"I just thought the play was cheap," Thielen told reporters. "I wasn't directing it toward him. I just thought the play was cheap, but like I said, I let the emotions get the best of me because it's a smart football play if you are in that situation. Why not? It's not cheating because there's no rule against it from a guy going down. I don't know if he was hurt or not. He might have been hurt. That's fine. It is what it is. But like I said, just interesting timing for a guy to go down when it's a close play."

Chung stayed in the game and did not appear to be seriously hurt. Thielen yelled at Belichick that the injury was "bull crap," to which the Patriots coach responded by saying "shut the f--k up."

Chung said after the game that Thielen "can think what he wants to think." Belichick did not go into detail about what was said but smiled when asked by a reporter if he and Thielen exchanged "holiday greetings."

The Patriots lost their challenge on the play after the officials determined Murray gained the one yard necessary to convert the fourth down.

"No offense taken," Thielen said. "It's football. There's emotions. He can think what he wants to think about me. It doesn't really change how I'm going to go play the game. He can hate me all he wants. I'm still going to be the same person I am. I'm going to try to go out and do my best, and I'm going to try and compete every play."

Thielen had five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in one of his worst performances of an otherwise stellar 2018 season.