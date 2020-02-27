Manchester United's Anthony Martial Out vs. Club Brugge After Training Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020
Manchester United's Anthony Martial, front, vies for the ball with Brugge's Brandon Mechele to score his side first goal during an Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Brugge and Manchester United at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Martial scored once and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Anthony Martial has suffered an injury in training, forcing his omission from the Red Devils' squad for Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash with Club Brugge.

The Norwegian told MUTV (h/t the club's official website) the France international pulled up on Wednesday. 

"[Martial] didn't feel right during the training yesterday, or he walked off during the training, and he is injured so hopefully it won't be too bad," Solskjaer said. "But I don't really know yet how long it will be."

The injury is a blow for the Red Devils, as Martial has been a key man this season. He has 13 goals and three assists in the Premier League and Europe. Odion Ighalo was handed the start as United's striker against Brugge.

While United have frequently looked devoid of ideas going forward under Solskjaer, Martial has been a bright spark with his work on the left flank and up top. 

The former Monaco man is always testing defenders with his blistering speed and movement. In addition, he consistently proves himself to be the best finisher United have.

The Red Devils are short of options in the final third at the moment. After moving on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, the club recently lost Marcus Rashford to injury.

Ighalo and Mason Greenwood could now feature as the No. 9 if Martial is forced to spend time on the sidelines.

