Tottenham Fan Arrested for Throwing Banana Skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

A banana thrown from the crowd is seen at the side of the pitch as Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur fan was arrested on Sunday after throwing a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during Arsenal's 4-2 win over the Lilywhites at the Emirates Stadium.

Per the Mirror's Paul Brown, a man threw the skin at the striker after he opened the scoring with an early penalty.

Police are investigating the incident to determine if it was racially motivated, while the Football Association is also looking into the matter.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone provided further insight into the FA's investigation:

Including the fan who threw the banana skin, Metropolitan Police arrested seven people for public order offences during the derby on Sunday.

Two of the arrests are thought to be Arsenal supporters who lit smoke canisters inside the stadium.

Tempers flared on the pitch during a tempestuous encounter between the bitter rivals.

Eric Dier sparked a heated confrontation between both sets of players after he motioned to silence the crowd when he made the score 1-1 in the first half, during which objects were thrown from the stands.

Jan Vertonghen was also sent off late on when he received a second yellow card for a foul on Alexandre Lacazette.

Related

    Southampton Sack Mark Hughes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Southampton Sack Mark Hughes

    Southampton FC
    via Southampton FC

    Marca: Modric Will Win Ballon d'Or

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Marca: Modric Will Win Ballon d'Or

    J. L. Calderón
    via MARCA in English

    Torreira Reveals Emery's Half-Time Message in NLD

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Torreira Reveals Emery's Half-Time Message in NLD

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Aaron Ramsey Trolls Eric Dier After Arsenal Comeback

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aaron Ramsey Trolls Eric Dier After Arsenal Comeback

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report