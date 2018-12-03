Tottenham Fan Arrested for Throwing Banana Skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur fan was arrested on Sunday after throwing a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during Arsenal's 4-2 win over the Lilywhites at the Emirates Stadium.

Per the Mirror's Paul Brown, a man threw the skin at the striker after he opened the scoring with an early penalty.

Police are investigating the incident to determine if it was racially motivated, while the Football Association is also looking into the matter.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone provided further insight into the FA's investigation:

Including the fan who threw the banana skin, Metropolitan Police arrested seven people for public order offences during the derby on Sunday.

Two of the arrests are thought to be Arsenal supporters who lit smoke canisters inside the stadium.

Tempers flared on the pitch during a tempestuous encounter between the bitter rivals.

Eric Dier sparked a heated confrontation between both sets of players after he motioned to silence the crowd when he made the score 1-1 in the first half, during which objects were thrown from the stands.

Jan Vertonghen was also sent off late on when he received a second yellow card for a foul on Alexandre Lacazette.