Chargers QB Philip Rivers and Wife Tiffany Expecting 9th Child

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center on November 18, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child, ESPN.com's Eric Williams reported Sunday.

Tiffany Rivers gave birth to their eighth child in October 2015. During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show in September, Philip indicated he and his wife were happy to have more children.

His wife's pregnancy adds to an exciting time for Rivers. The 36-year-old has thrown for 3,119 yards and 26 touchdowns heading into Sunday night's pivotal AFC showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the 8-3 Chargers are on pace to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Between Philip, Tiffany and their soon-to-be nine children, the Rivers family will be able to build an entire offense—presumably with Philip under center.

If you happen to receive an invitation from the Rivers family to compete in a Turkey Bowl around Thanksgiving, you've been forewarned.

