Mike McCarthy After Packers' Loss to Cardinals: 'I've Never Been in This Spot'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

Green Bay Packers' Head Coach Mike McCarthy watches a replay on the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy seemingly acknowledged the pressure he's under after Sunday's 20-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I've never been in this spot," McCarthy said after the game, per Brian Jones of 247Sports. "I'm not going to act like I know what the hell I'm gonna do tomorrow when we get in here. But we're going to do what we always do. We're going to represent the Packers the right way."

             

