Video: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Defeat Bears in Overtime Despite Late Collapse

The New York Giants finished the final two minutes of regulation as poorly as a team possibly could but still found a way to defeat the Chicago Bears, 30-27, in overtime at MetLife Stadium.

It appeared as if New York would cruise to victory when an Aldrick Rosas field goal made it 27-17 with one minute, 49 seconds remaining, but Chicago added a field goal of its own, recovered the ensuing onside kick and then forced overtime with a touchdown and extra point on the final play of regulation.

The touchdown came on a trick play that saw running back Tarik Cohen hit Anthony Miller in the end zone for a score.

Cohen wasn't the only non-quarterback to throw for a touchdown, as Odell Beckham Jr. connected with Russell Shepard for a 49-yard score. He also caught a touchdown on a critical fourth down to go up 10 in the third quarter.

Despite the drama, Rosas—who also made a 57-yard field goal to end the first half—played hero with a 44-yard field goal in overtime to give the Giants the lead for good. A defensive stop on the Bears' ensuing possession moved New York to 4-8 and the visitors to 8-4.

Chicago was playing without injured quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and Chase Daniel struggled in his place with two interceptions—one of which was a pick-six to open the scoring—and four fumbles. He had trouble handling multiple snaps and looked lost out there for extended stretches.