Video: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Defeat Bears in Overtime Despite Late Collapse

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

New York Giants wide receiver Russell Shepard, left, celebrates with teammates wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18) and running back Wayne Gallman (22) after catching a touchdown pass from wide receiver Odell Beckham, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants finished the final two minutes of regulation as poorly as a team possibly could but still found a way to defeat the Chicago Bears, 30-27, in overtime at MetLife Stadium.

It appeared as if New York would cruise to victory when an Aldrick Rosas field goal made it 27-17 with one minute, 49 seconds remaining, but Chicago added a field goal of its own, recovered the ensuing onside kick and then forced overtime with a touchdown and extra point on the final play of regulation.

The touchdown came on a trick play that saw running back Tarik Cohen hit Anthony Miller in the end zone for a score.

Cohen wasn't the only non-quarterback to throw for a touchdown, as Odell Beckham Jr. connected with Russell Shepard for a 49-yard score. He also caught a touchdown on a critical fourth down to go up 10 in the third quarter.

Despite the drama, Rosas—who also made a 57-yard field goal to end the first half—played hero with a 44-yard field goal in overtime to give the Giants the lead for good. A defensive stop on the Bears' ensuing possession moved New York to 4-8 and the visitors to 8-4.

Chicago was playing without injured quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and Chase Daniel struggled in his place with two interceptions—one of which was a pick-six to open the scoring—and four fumbles. He had trouble handling multiple snaps and looked lost out there for extended stretches.

Related

    Bears 27, Giants 30 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Bears 27, Giants 30 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Sterling Shepard, Tae Davis questionable to return vs. Bears

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Sterling Shepard, Tae Davis questionable to return vs. Bears

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    Giants Bounce Back to Beat Bears in OT

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Giants Bounce Back to Beat Bears in OT

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Giants' Pass Breakup in OT Sealed the Upset 🎥

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Giants' Pass Breakup in OT Sealed the Upset 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter