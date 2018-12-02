Tiger Woods Avoids Last-Place Performance in 2018 Hero World Challenge

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tiger Woods avoided a last-place finish in the 2018 Hero World Challenge.

Woods shot one over in the final round Sunday at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas. As a result, he finished one under for the tournament, putting him 17th among the 18 golfers participating in the event. Hideki Matsuyama wrapped up his final round one shot behind Woods.

