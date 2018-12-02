Tiger Woods Avoids Last-Place Performance in 2018 Hero World Challenge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 02: Tiger Woods of the United States follows his second shot into the third green during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on December 02, 2018 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tiger Woods avoided a last-place finish in the 2018 Hero World Challenge.

Woods shot one over in the final round Sunday at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas. As a result, he finished one under for the tournament, putting him 17th among the 18 golfers participating in the event. Hideki Matsuyama wrapped up his final round one shot behind Woods.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

