LaMelo Ball Shines in Spire Institute's Win vs. Vermilion High School

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball posted 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as SPIRE Institute defeated Vermilion High School, 102-75 on Saturday in Vermilion, Ohio.

SPIRE took down the Vermilion Athletic Booster Club Tip Off Tournament championship with the win. On Friday, Ball had a 20-point, 14-assist, 11-rebound effort in SPIRE's 113-67 victory over Bay High School to make the title game.

Ball won the tournament MVP thanks to 24.0 points, 12.0 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game. His efforts on Saturday were sensational, as Overtime's highlights showed:

Ball showcased an excellent all-around skill set that featured solid outside shooting, crisp passing and ball-handling, ball hawking defense and dunks.

This swipe off an inbounds pass gave SPIRE an 88-65 lead:

Ball also rocked the rim on this fast-break dunk to put SPIRE up 34-18 earlier in the game:

Ball's Saturday efforts marked his third straight triple-double, as he had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in a 93-60 victory over Garfield Heights on Thursday.