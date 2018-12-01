Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Each Positions' Flex and PPR Projections

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The fantasy football playoffs are either here or right around the corner, depending on the size and format of your league. With one NFL game already down in Week 13, you should already know what kind of start you're off to.

If you're needing to play catch-up? Well, the good news is that there are still 15 games remaining.

With bye weeks over, you should have close to your full roster available Injured players like Kerryon Johnson and Melvin Gordon unavailable—and with Kareem Hunt out of a job—not every single player will be available, but most of your top options will be there to start.

The trick, of course, is figuring out which players to start and which to sit.

We're going to run down our top players at each FLEX position—running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll make projections for each player and take a closer look at one sleeper pick with upside for each position.

All rankings based on PPR scoring formats.

Running Backs

1. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey: 115 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 76 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley: 158 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 42 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 85 yards rushing, 9 receptions, 78 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson: 75 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 45 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. New England Patriots RB James White: 20 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 50 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. New England Patriots RB Sony Michel: 140 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving

9. Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware: 80 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving

10. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay: 130 yards rushing, 1 reception, 15 yards receiving

11. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 50 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving

12. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones: 90 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

13. Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards: 125 yards rushing, 1 reception, 25 yards receiving

14. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen: 60 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 50 yards receiving

15. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson: 75 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving

Kenyan Drake vs Buffalo Bills

Frank Gore just never seems to age. The Miami Dolphins running back may be 35 years old, but he's still running hard and making plays. However, Kenyan Drake is the guy to try this week out of Miami's backfield.

Gore has been getting more of the workload, but Drake has been doing more with his opportunities. Last week, he rushed for 32 yards, caught five passes and score two touchdowns. He did suffer a shoulder injury against the Indianapolis Colts, but the Dolphins are "optimistic" about him heading into Sunday, according to Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel.

While the Buffalo Bills do have a strong overall defense, they've allowed an average of 5.0 yards per rush this season and have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

The floor for Drake isn't tremendous because of his role, but if you're looking for a high-upside streaming option, he's worth a play.

Wide Receivers

1. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen: 7 receptions, 115 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 6 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones: 6 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams: 5 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

15. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay: 7 receptions, 110 yards receiving

16. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods: 6 receptions, 105 yards receiving

17. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

18. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

19. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry: 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

20. Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving

21. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery: 5 receptions, 65 yards receiving

22. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 5 receptions 60 yards receiving

23. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald: 5 receptions 55 yards receiving

24. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: 4 receptions, 55 yards receiving

25. Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway: 4 receptions, 55 yards receiving

Antonio Callaway at Houston Texans

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns aren't setting the world on fire, but they have won two games in a row and have an offense that is rolling. They'll be going against a Houston Texans team that is on proverbial fire—they've won eight games in a row—and the Browns will be pressed to put that offense to work.

The Texans don't rack up points like the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have an efficient offense headlined by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I think Bill [O’Brien] has done a very good job of crafting the best things that all of the guys he’s coaching can do," Browns head coach Gregg Williams said, per the Texans' official website.

Though the Browns will face a tough test in Houston's defense, they'll likely have to pass early and often in order to keep pace with Watson and Co. This gives rookie quarterback Antonio Callaway quite a bit of upside.

Callaway had one of his best games of the season last week, amassing four receptions, 62 yards and a touchdown. with the Texans focused primarily on wideout Jarvis Landry, Callaway could be in store for a similar day this week.

Tight Ends

1. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving

4. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron: 7 receptions, 105 yards receiving

5. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

6. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD

7. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen: 6 receptions, 85 yards receiving

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

9. Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook: 6 receptions, 75 yards receiving

10. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper: 6 receptions, 65 yards receiving

Austin Hooper vs. Baltimore Ravens

While Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper doesn't regularly put up huge yardage totals, he is a viable fantasy option based on his PPR value. Over his last three games, Hooper has caught 19 passes, and he has 55 receptions on the season.

Based on his workload, Hooper should be at least hit double-digit fantasy points this week against the Baltimore Ravens, and there is the potential for a tremendous fantasy outing if he can find the end zone.

While the Ravens do have one of the best defenses in the NFL—they allow an NFL-low 18 points per game—they haven't been a fantasy wasteland for opposing tight ends. The Ravens are merely average against tight ends, allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to the position, according to FantasyPros.

Hooper is a great streaming option in Week 13, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him finish as one of the top tight ends by week's end.