MLB Rumors: Top Trade Rumors Ahead of 2018 Winter Meetings

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Executives from every team will convene in Las Vegas for MLB's annual winter meetings. Yet not everyone could wait until Dec. 9.

The hot stove caught fire with reports of an imminent deal that would see the Seattle Mariners sending Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets. On Friday, Fancred's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post both said the trade is likely to be completed, but not necessarily this weekend.

As everyone waits for both sides to finalize the unconventional transaction, fans and pundits can spend the next few days digesting an anticipated move already spawning polarizing reactions.

In the meantime, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has kept busy. In addition to trading ace James Paxton to the New York Yankees, he moved Mike Zunino to the Tampa Bay Rays in a package for Mallex Smith. They replaced the departed catcher on Friday, announcing another trade that sends reliever Alex Colome to the Chicago White Sox for Omar Narvaez.

Offseason chatter will only intensify once the winter meetings commence. Based on some of the latest rumors, some marquee players will get discussed in Sin City.

Dodgers, Indians Discuss Corey Kluber Deal

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians could alter MLB's entire landscape with a seismic blockbuster. Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the clubs have engaged in conversations involving Corey Kluber.

Swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS), Cleveland is exploring offers for Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer in hopes of converting an ace into a haul of young, inexpensive talent.

Yet all three hurlers are paid considerably below market value. Kluber will earn $13 million in 2019 with club options of $13.5 and $14 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively. That's chump change for an ace who has posted a 2.85 ERA and the highest WAR of any pitcher (31.0) since the start of 2014.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Cleveland is more inclined to move Bauer. Appearing on MLB Network's Hot Stove, the 27-year-old explained why he suggested his employer wait until next offseason.

"Ultimately, I just think the surplus value this year on me this year is just way too high," Bauer said. "Even with the arbitration raise, you're probably talking about $15-$20 million in surplus value."

If Cleveland decided to move Kluber or any of its affordable aces, the Dodgers would present the ideal trading partner. Per Morosi, a deal would include Yasiel Puig, who batted .267/.327/.494 while avoiding off-field drama in 2018.

They have plenty of other options to construct a fair offer. If not Puig, they could exchange Joc Pederson or neophyte Alex Verdugo. They can also give an immediate rotation replacement (Alex Wood, Kenta Maeda) or a future piece (Dustin May, Yadier Alvarez, Dennis Santana) from their stockpiled cupboard.

Landing him would cost a sizable sum, but Kluber joining forces with Clayton Kershaw and burgeoning ace Walker Buehler may be the move that puts Los Angeles over the top. That's certainly not a rotation any opponent would want to encounter in October.

Reds Inquire about Zack Greinke

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Cano may not be the only high-priced veteran moved this offseason. With Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock testing the open market and Paul Goldschmidt hitting free agency next winter, the Arizona Diamondbacks are "extensively shopping" Zack Greinke, as Nightengale reported two weeks ago.

According to Morosi, an unexpected suitor has inquired about the 35-year-old ace:

Acquiring Greinke would represent a seismic pivot for the Cincinnati Reds, who haven't won more than 68 games in any of the last four seasons. After years of retooling, they are apparently eager to escape the NL Central's cellar.

The road to relevancy requires some major pitching upgrades. Cincinnati's rotation has posted an ERA above 5.00 in each of the last two seasons. No starter has worked 200 innings since Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake in 2014. Greinke, meanwhile, has reached that increasingly rare mark in consecutive campaigns with ERAs of 3.20 and 3.21.

It still, however, doesn't look like an ideal fit. According to The Athletic's Zach Buchanan, the Reds are one of 15 teams on Greinke's no-trade clause. The last-place organization is more than one front-line starter away from contending, so assuming the remaining $104.5 million of his contract through 2021 hardly seems worth the risk.

Since Greinke continues to perform at a high level despite a concerning velocity drop, the Diamondbacks shouldn't need to attach Goldschmidt or any significant players to unload his hefty salary. But they may need to absorb some cash to offset the sizable payroll burden.

Signing Dallas Keuchel or another durable free agent makes more sense for the Reds.

Title Contenders Interested in J.T. Realmuto

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

After disbanding their stellar outfield last offseason, the Miami Marlins have one more star left to sell. Given the scarcity of elite catchers, J.T. Realmuto could become the winter's hottest commodity.

MLB's premier backstop led the way with 4.8 WAR, eclipsing runner-up Yasmani Grandal (3.6) by over a full win. He has belted more home runs with a higher slugging percentage in every season of his four-year career.

Top contenders are naturally lining up for the opportunity to acquire his services. According to Heyman, the Dodgers, Astros and Yankees have all expressed intrigue.

The Dodgers and Astros both have the depth to draw Miami's interest and a position vacancy with Grandal and Brian McCann—who already signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves—no longer under contract. Los Angeles may be less sold on Austin Barnes as a full-time replacement after he batted .205/.329/.290 in 2018. Heyman said the Astros would be open to moving outfielder Kyle Tucker, MLB.com's No. 5-ranked prospect.

The Yankees, meanwhile, make a surprising suitor. Before hitting .186/.291/.406 in a nightmarish 2018, Gary Sanchez led all catchers in WAR (4.4) during a superb 2017 campaign. Per Heyman, the Marlins would want a "major package" headlined by the 25-year-old catcher while the Bronx Bombers are reluctant to attach any significant players alongside Sanchez.

Heyman added the Mets and San Francisco Giants as other interested squads. Along with a desire to move him out of the NL East, the Mets are on the verge of depleting an already middling farm system if they trade top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn to the Mariners. The Giants, who could potentially make Buster Posey a regular first baseman also lack the impact young talent to catch Miami's attention.

If Houston agrees to offer Tucker, the pairing represents a logical fit for both parties. Yet the Marlins face no strict deadline to move Realmuto, who remains arbitration-eligible for two more seasons.

Note: Statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Salary information obtained from Cot's Baseball Contracts.