Report: Mariners, Mets Close to Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz Blockbuster Trade

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

A trade between the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Big Apple is "close," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday.

According to Rosenthal, an official announcement about the deal could come as early as Friday.

Rosenthal provided an update earlier Thursday in which he identified some of the pieces that could go to the Mariners.

MLB.com's Greg Johns reported the trade was inching toward completion, tweeting it "seems more a matter of who and when now rather than if deal will happen."

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported the Mariners "asked particularly" about minor league outfielder Jarred Kelenic, right-hander Justin Dunn and second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Fancred's Jon Heyman noted Cano has a no-trade clause but that a return to New York might be enough for the eight-time All-Star to OK the move:

Sherman also highlighted how Cano and Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen have a previous connection dating to Van Wagenen's days at Creative Artists Agency, where he helped secure Cano's 10-year, $240 million contract.

Acquiring Cano and Diaz would be one way for Van Wagenen to stamp his authority on his new role. The Mariners, meanwhile, are motivated shed payroll and strengthen their minor league system as general manager Jerry DiPoto "reimagines" his roster.

Given how many signs are pointing toward a deal, it looks like MLB is about to have its first blockbuster of the offseason.