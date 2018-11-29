Report: Jermain Taylor Arrested for Missed Child Support Payment

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

This booking photo released by the Maumelle Police Department shows Jermain Taylor. Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, Ark., say Taylor 38, and a former middleweight boxing champion, was arrested at his home around 3 a.m. Tuesday after allegedly biting a woman’s arm and face and threatening to kill her. He was later released. Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton.. (Maumelle Police Department via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Former undisputed middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor was arrested on Wednesday for failing to make a child support payment.  

Per TMZ Sports, Taylor was booked into Arkansas' Pulaski County jail for owing $54,500 in child support for his three kids. 

TMZ noted Taylor will remain in custody until he makes $5,350 in back payments or "otherwise satisfies the court."

Taylor last fought in October 2014 when he defeated Sam Soliman by unanimous decision. The 40-year-old was arrested earlier this month and indicted for felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic battery after for allegedly punching his girlfriend and holding a knife to her throat in August.

During his boxing career, Taylor won the undisputed middleweight championship with his victory over Bernard Hopkins in 2005. He went 33-4-1 in 38 professional fights from 2001-14. 

 

