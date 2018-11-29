Ken Whisenhunt Reportedly Will Interview for Georgia Tech HC Position

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt could be returning to his alma mater.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Whisenhunt will interview this weekend for Georgia Tech's head coaching vacancy.

The Yellow Jackets have an opening after Paul Johnson announced his retirement this week. Georgia Tech went 82-59 under Johnson and will be playing in its ninth bowl game in 11 seasons.

"It's never seemed like work so it was a difficult decision, but it's one that I think I needed to make and I know that I need a break," Johnson, 61, told reporters in his 22nd season as a collegiate head coach.

Whisenhunt is in his second stint as the Chargers offensive coordinator. The Chargers have had a top-10 offense each of the last two seasons. They rank sixth in yards gained and seventh in points scored. Football Outsiders ranks the Chargers offense as the third-best in football.

The 56-year-old previously spent six seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and a season-and-a-half with the Tennessee Titans. His teams went 48-71, though he did lead Arizona to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.

Georgia Tech is reportedly looking for someone with ties to the school and NFL experience, and Whisenhunt fits the bill. The Augusta, Georgia, native was a tight end for the Yellow Jackets from 1981-84 and played eight years in the NFL, including the first four with the Atlanta Falcons.

Whisenhunt has not coached in college since a two-year stint at Vanderbilt in 1995 and '96.