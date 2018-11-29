Garrett Richards, Padres Reportedly Agree to Contract

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres and pitcher Garrett Richards reportedly came to terms on a contract Thursday.

Jon Heyman of Fancred first reported the news. The deal is for two years and $15 million, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Richards, 30, went 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 1.28 WHIP last year. He spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Padres will likely be without Richards the entire 2019 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Richards has been limited to 28 starts over the last three seasons due to injury.

"It sucks," Richards told reporters in July. "I wanted to be back out there and compete. I wanted to be there for my teammates. ... This is something that I have to do.

"Just get the surgery, move forward and get back for the second half of my career, hopefully."

Richards originally injured his elbow in the 2016 season but chose to not undergo the Tommy John procedure.

When he's on the mound, he's been effective as a starter and reliever throughout his career. His best season came in 2014, when he went 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.