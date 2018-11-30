Fantasy Football Week 13: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If you're in a larger fantasy league, the 13th week of the NFL season likely marks the start of your playoffs. Even if your postseason is still a couple of weeks away, though, this week is going to be a critical one.

With bye weeks a thing of the past, you shouldn't have too many questions about the top end of your lineups. However, filling out your roster and finding injury replacements could still be issues. We're here to help by examining some of the week's toughest matchups.

We'll take a look at some fringe starters and determine which to start and which to sit, based on factors such as opponent, performance to date and player health. Our choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.