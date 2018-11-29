Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Debate 'Rehearsed' Goal in UCL Win over PSV

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has contradicted Gerard Pique's claims that the latter's goal in the 2-1 win over PSV on Wednesday was rehearsed, saying the defender lied about the supposed free-kick routine.

Pique deflected home a free-kick from Messi and told Sport's Angels Fabregues after the game that it was something they had been working on: "It was a rehearsed move. We practice it a lot and it came off perfectly."

But Messi, who also got on the scoresheet, did not back up his story in an interview with Movistar (h/t Fabregues): "It wasn't rehearsed, that's a lie! It was a poorly taken free-kick, Pique was there and the goal was a little lucky."

Messi had already opened the scoring when his tame effort found its way through the crowd inside the penalty box, handing Pique the opportunity to turn the ball home. Luuk de Jong's consolation goal couldn't deny Barcelona their fourth win in five Champions League contests.

Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde was the first to dismiss Pique's comments after the contest, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

The 31-year-old isn't known for his scoring exploits, as he hasn't netted more than twice in a La Liga season since 2015.

Messi, on the other hand, became the highest scorer ever for a single team in the Champions League on Wednesday, passing longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo and his 105 goals for Real Madrid:

The Argentinian wasn't aware he was about to break the record before the match: "I found out recently, I wasn't aware of it, but I am happy to learn about the statistic and happy to win another game."

The 31-year-old and his team-mates locked up the top position in Group B with the win and will face Tottenham Hotspur at home in their final group-stage outing.

While there will be little at stake for the Blaugrana―apart from their unbeaten record in the competition―Spurs will have to equal Inter Milan's performance against PSV to advance.

Messi and Pique may well sit out that contest, as it comes just days after what could be a physical Catalan derby against Espanyol.