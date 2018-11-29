Bucs Offering Free Tickets to Season-Ticket Holders Amid Attendance Struggles

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

With the team on the field struggling to the tune of a 4-7 record, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their best to give fans a reason to show up to Sunday's NFC South clash against the Carolina Panthers.

How? By giving away free tickets.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Wednesday that the Buccaneers are offering season-ticket holders two complimentary tickets for Week 13. As there are a "limited number of tickets" available, the offer is only good while supplies last. Fans have until Thursday to reserve their free passes.

According to ESPN.com, only the Los Angeles Chargers (35,202) and the Cincinnati Bengals (52,844) average fewer fans per game than Tampa Bay (55,181). It's important to note that the Chargers play their home games at the StubHub Center, home of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, which holds just 27,000 people. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium holds 65,890 people.

Per Stroud, the Buccaneers—who entered Week 12 having lost seven of their last eight games—drew just 40,682 fans as they hosted the then-2-8 San Francisco 49ers last week. That marked the team's lowest home attendance total since the 2010 season.

Tampa Bay's playoff drought is poised to extend to 11 seasons, barring a drastic turnaround over the final month-plus, so with two more home games remaining after Sunday, the Buccaneers may have to continue to get creative in order to fill the seats the rest of the way.