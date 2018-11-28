Report: NFLPA Investigating Eric Reid Random Drug-Testing Allegations

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The National Football League employs a random drug-testing process to try to keep the game clean, but at least one player has doubts as to how "random" the system actually is.

And now the NFL Players Association is stepping in to try to get to the bottom of things.

According to ESPN.com's David Newton, the NFLPA is investigating as to whether the league is targeting Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who said he has been tested five times over the course of eight games since signing with the team in September.

Reid, who has been among the players to protest social injustice, filed a collusion case against the league earlier this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

