Fantasy Football Week 13 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Before we take a look at the Week 13 sleepers, here's a look at how Week 11's recommendations panned out.

In order to go forward, we must first look back. Or some other wise-sounding pablum.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (258 passing yards, -4 rushing yards, 4 TD): Mayfield's run of juicy matchups ended with last week's win over the Bengals, but man, was it fun while it lasted. WIN

Nick Mullens, QB, San Francisco 49ers (221 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT): San Francisco's Cinderfella quarterback made his first start away from Levi's Stadium—and turned back into a pumpkin. Yes, I know that's not how the story goes. I'm trying to be clever. LOSS

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (312 passing yards, 24 rushing yards, 2 TD): It's been something of a carousel, but whoever has started under center for the Buccaneers this season has produced for fantasy owners. WIN

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (23 carries, 118 yards): After posting a second-straight 100-yard rushing effort, Edwards appears to have overtaken the top spot at RB in Baltimore—and most assuredly lost sleeper status. WIN

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (5 rushes, 35 yards, 10 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD): Melvin Gordon came into this game banged up and left it even more so—and that opened the door for a top-10 outing from Ekeler. WIN

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans (2 catches, 14 yards): It figures that the week I recommend Coutee would be the week that Demaryius Thomas breaks out and has a big game for the Texans. I think it was intentional on his part. Trying to make me look bad. LOSS

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers (DNP): Frankly, I should get a mulligan here—Goodwin left Tampa before last week's game to attend to a family matter and still hasn't re-joined the team. But a zero is a zero, so I'll take the L. LOSS

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals (4 catches, 41 yards): Generally speaking, when a team doesn't even hit 150 yards of total offense, said team isn't going to produce much in the way of fantasy production. LOSS

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 catches, 26 yards, 1 TD): Alert the news media and make your final preparations. The fact that a tight end I recommended actually had a decent game has to be a portent of the Apocalypse. WIN

New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams: (338 yards allowed, 13 points allowed, 2 sacks, 1 INT): I would have liked more in the way of big plays, but the Pats did enough to sneak inside the top-12 defenses for the week. WIN

WEEK 7: 6-4 (.600)

SEASON: 54-66 (.450)

I went oh-fer on the wide receiver calls, but I was able to tie my high-water mark for any single week and get to 45 percent correct for the season.

I'll take it.