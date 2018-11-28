Deontay Wilder to Tyson Fury During Faceoff: 'I'm Gonna Knock Your Ass Out'

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Heavyweight boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are scheduled to fight on Saturday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fireworks have started a bit early, however, as the two engaged in a lively faceoff following a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Wilder did much of the talking, saying at one point: "I'm gonna knock your ass out, I promise you that!" His WBC belt is on the line Saturday evening (warning: video contains profanity).

The 40-0 Wilder has won 39 matches via knockout and one through unanimous decision. Only one of his fights has gone to the final round.

Fury, who currently holds six heavyweight titles, is 27-0 with 19 knockouts. He most notably defeated former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision in 2015 for his heavyweight championships.

The match will take place on Showtime pay-per-view.