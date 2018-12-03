Monday Morning Digest: Time to Stop Doubting the Texans

1 of 10

Tim Warner/Getty Images

In football math, four is greater than five.

You probably know what that means, but we'll spell it out for you anyway. If a team has a four-man pass rush that can consistently generate pressure without blitzing and can stuff the run against a five-man offensive line, that team is bound to win a lot of games no matter how flawed it might be elsewhere.

With J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus leading the charge, the Texans have become masters of this area of NFL mathematics during their nine-game winning streak.

Yes, Watt and company were held without a sack in the Texans' 29-13 win over the Browns on Sunday, but the Texans defense held the Browns to 31 rushing yards and forced three interceptions: generate pressure without blitzing, and more defenders can drop into coverage to exploit a rookie quarterback's mistakes.

The Texans have generated 22 takeaways and allowed just 3.7 yards per rush all year to go with 34 sacks.

They have also proved for over two months that there's more to their game than defensive disruption:

• Deshaun Watson has completed 73.2 percent of his passes over the past five games with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Watson would get more attention for his excellent season, except: A) the weak Texans offensive line nerfs his overall stats by making him run for his life too often; and B) so many quarterbacks' stats look so awesome these days, it's hard to stand out.

• Demaryius Thomas' arrival has both solved some of the Texans' red-zone problems (he caught two touchdowns against the Titans last week) and kept opponents from rolling all of their coverage toward DeAndre Hopkins. Thomas caught just three passes on Sunday, but the Browns' strategy for stopping Hopkins involved T.J. Carrie climbing on his back for a piggy-back ride at the snap. Hopkins caught seven passes; Carrie incurred multiple penalties.

• Watson's development and Thomas' arrival have coincided with better game plans by Bill O'Brien. Watson is taking fewer hits, running backs Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue are more involved, and red-zone sequences no longer look like outtakes from the Atlanta Falcons blooper reel.

A rising Watson and smarter game plans have helped the Texans take firm control of the AFC South. But it's that four-on-five algebra that can put them in the Super Bowl conversation.

As the Giants proved in two Super Bowls, the best way to beat the Patriots is with a devastating four-man pass rush.

The only way to neutralize high-octane offenses like those of the Chiefs and Steelers in the playoffs will be by dominating the line of scrimmage and leaving seven defenders back to cope with all of those weapons.

Want to beat the Saints or Rams in the Super Bowl? Watch the tape of the Cowboys' Thursday night upset over New Orleans. They stuffed the run and made Drew Brees uncomfortable in the pocket.

The Texans have an offensive line made of wet cocktail napkins. Their skill-position depth isn't great. Their winning streak is built on the backs of welterweights and worse. They aren't built to win shootouts in a league in which most of the games turn into shootouts.

But a great defensive front is a heck of an equalizer, and the Texans will cause a disruption once they reach the postseason.