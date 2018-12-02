Packers Firing Mike McCarthy Is Just One Step in Saving Aaron Rodgers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The doomsday clock is ticking for the Green Bay Packers organization, and it's getting dangerously close to striking 12.

Aaron Rodgers' career reached a low point Sunday on his 35th birthday after losing 20-17 to the hapless Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

The window for another championship is closing if the Packers front office doesn't make the necessary changes this offseason to turn a 4-7-1 team into one worthy of its best player.

"I think the whole organization got lazy," a source told Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler. "We're relying on Aaron. Aaron is going to do it."

Green Bay's coaching staff clueless remained clueless.

"I mean, I've never been in this spot," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after the game. "I'm not going to act like I know what the hell I'm going to do tomorrow [Monday] when they get in here. So, we're going to do what we always do, we’re going to represent the Packers the right way, I know that. Other than that, we'll focus on what’s in front of us."

As a result, the Packers announced McCarthy's dismissal shortly thereafter and named offensive coordinator Joe Philbin as the interim head coach.

Four games remain against poor competition, except for a Week 15 meeting against the NFC division-leading Bears in Chicago. A miraculous four-game winning streak will be needed to even sniff the postseason since six other NFC squads already have five or more victories in the battle for the two wildcard spots.

The resiliency once seen in Green Bay with Rodgers leading the way seems to be gone with internal strife ruining opportunities to win big. As such, further changes will be required as soon as the regular season ends.

According to Kahlen, coach and quarterback were at odds over the playcalling. Rodgers was given autonomy to change plays, yet McCarthy grew frustrated when he can't establish a rhythm on game days.

A good personal relationship isn't required between a star player and his head coach. However, respect is. As long as both sides believe the other is doing his best to place the team in a position to succeed, a mutual understanding can be reached.



Once the two parties no longer see eye-to-eye on how to be successful, contentiousness starts to fester. Rodgers and McCarthy reached this point and it cost the coach.

"McCarthy wants credit for Aaron Rodgers, who he is," another source said. "I think too many people have tried to say they created Aaron Rodgers."

The Packers' franchise quarterback is highly intelligent, aloof and exceptionally talented. A certain type of personality is needed to get through to him, and McCarthy was no longer that person.

Hire a Respected Offensive Mind

The emphasis on a strong personality, who knows how to handle a superstar while being an exceptional offensive mind in his own right, is needed to pair with Rodgers and should be the focal point of the next hiring cycle.

Two names immediately fit the bill.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is once again a hot name after last year's Indianapolis Colts debacle when McDaniels accepted their head coaching job only to decline at the last minute.

The 42-year-old assistant spent 12 years of his career working with the famously diligent Tom Brady. The five-time Super Bowl champion is as demanding as they come. The two have endured multiple sideline blowups while working together and still get the best from one another.

"I always talk to him about everything and, like I said, he's a great friend of mine," Brady said of McDaniels after his return to the team this offseason, per Melissa Zhang of USA Today's Patriots Wire. "You work with someone for that long, you have a great rapport and relationship and I'm happy he's on our team. I'm happy he's coaching me, and I want to go out there and do well by him."

Brady and Rodgers are friends, and the respect the 41-year-old signal-caller has for his current coach will likely transfer if McDaniels is willing to leave New England. The final point is crucial, though.

"I know the Patriots want him coaching for us," Brady said Thursday on the Kirk & Callahan show, per WEEI's Ryan Hannable. "He's under contract with our team for a long time and that is a great thing for the Patriots."

While McDaniels' availability remains a sticking point, Eric Bieniemy's candidacy improves with each passing week.

Bieniemy is the latest in Andy Reid's successful string of offensive coordinators. Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy are doing well at their current stops, Bieniemy should be the next to earn a head coaching job since the Chiefs offense is more explosive than ever.

Yes, Reid calls the plays, but Bieniemy's influence can be found throughout the team.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Teicher, the current Chiefs offensive coordinator helps assemble the playbook and weekly game plans, runs the offensive meetings and is in Patrick Mahomes' ear signaling plays during games.

"[Quarterback] is a detailed position," Reid said, per Teicher. "It's very easy to go, 'Ah, we can let that one slide.' That's [not] how [Bieniemy] goes about it. He's going to make sure everything is covered. I trust him for that. I can't be there every second. He jumps in and just takes charge and I have full confidence in him so I can go be the head coach and he can run the offense. He does a heck of a job with it."

Not only is Bieniemy a large part of a cutting-edge offense, but he demands respect from his players, even superstars. The 49-year-old coordinator spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as their running backs coach.

"He coached Adrian Peterson as hard or harder than anybody," former Vikings head coach Brad Childress said. "He was unmerciful. He was not about to let him be just a guy. Eric made sure he stepped with the right foot. He made sure he understood pass protection and how he fit into the passing scheme. For years he had just been a tailback and they handed him the ball and told him to run. Eric taught him how to play the game."

Both McDaniels and Bieniemy fit the mold needed to maximize Rodgers' final years. More is needed, though.



Add Offensive Playmakers

Brian Gutekunst should spend his second offseason as the Packers' general manager focusing on how he can improve Rodgers' weapons.

Plenty needs to be done with only Davante Adams sticking out as a certified playmaker. Adams caught eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown Sunday. Tight end Jimmy Graham, who is only signed to a one-year deal, also caught eight passes. No other receiver on the roster had more than three.

Defenses can take away one weapon if others can't make it pay.



Aaron Jones finally received a featured role in the backfield, but he can only do so much. Green Bay must concentrate on adding more.

The front office placed so much emphasis on improving its secondary this past offseason, wide receiver wasn't addressed until the draft's third day, even though three—J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown—were eventually chosen. Valdez-Scantling and St. Brown are now a regular part of the rotation, but the rookies are far too inconsistent. The organization can't think a few late-round talents are enough to overlook an elite wide receiver prospect, because they're not.

Gutenkunst can look in both free agency and the draft to better situate Rodgers, especially after the team makes one obvious move. Last year, the Packers released Rodgers' favorite target Jordy Nelson to the quarterback's chagrin. Randall Cobb is almost certainly the next to go since he's a free agent after the season. Cobb hasn't been much of a factor this season with only 29 receptions.

Ted Thompson based the Packers' entire approach on a draft-and-develop philosophy. Gutenkunst has already proved to be more aggressive in free agency by signing Graham, Muhammad Wilkerson and Marcedes Lewis prior to the regular season. The current general manager needs to ratchet up the team's approach.

Larry Fitzgerald and Golden Tate are older, proven options to immediately step in and contribute as slot receivers. Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Donte Moncrief and Adam Humphries are all in their primes after proving themselves as, at worst, second or third options.



Tight end may even be more intriguing with an option to re-sign Graham, of course. Otherwise, Green Bay could concentrate on Tyler Eifert, Tyler Kroft or Jesse James.

An investment in the offensive line is never foolish. Green Bay's guard play has been suspect this season, and the addition of a Mike Iupati, Rodger Saffold, Quinton Spain or D.J. Fluker couldn't hurt. A stronger interior helps build the depth of the pocket.

According to Spotrac, the Packers have $41.7 million to spend next year. How the team decides to proceed with its pending free agents including Graham, Wilkerson, Clay Matthews III and Jake Ryan will determine how they can proceed.

Fresh blood is needed, while the old guard may be pushed out the door. Although, some patience is needed for the team to realize its full potential.

Rodgers' Health Remains a Priority

Rodgers has dealt with a sprained left knee since Week 1 and its impeded his play.

Sure, each and every week he makes the types of plays everyone expects from a player of his caliber. But it's clear the knee has given him some trouble and the Packers offense isn't operating at peak efficiency. Despite being the league's eighth-ranked passing offense, the group struggles to build any rhythm.

Even so, Rodgers doesn't plan on resting at any point over the next four weeks.

"Hell no," he said when asked whether he would, per Zach Kruse of USA Today's Packers Wire. "Come on."

Once the season is completely out of reach (which will happen with another loss), the Packers must be proactive and bench Rodgers even if he still wants to play. No reason exists why the organization should risk his health when nothing is on the line.

The team took the same approach a year ago when Rodgers came back from a broken collarbone for one week, the Packers lost and he didn't play during the final two weeks.

Rewinding the Clock

Quarterbacks are playing well into their late 30s and even early 40s without much of a dropoff. Rodgers is gifted and should be in the same conversation as Brady and Drew Brees as long as he stays healthy and the Packers surround him with a deep and talented cast.

Right now, neither is true.

At 35, Rodgers has at least three or four more good seasons if injuries don't continue to be a problem. But that's only part of the equation.

The Packers must find a coach, who can mesh with the franchise quarterback, and acquire more offensive playmakers through free agency and/or the draft.



Otherwise, Rodgers' window will close and the clock will strike 12.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report.