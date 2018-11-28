A.J. Green to Return from Injury vs. Broncos, Talks Chemistry with Jeff Driskel

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said Wednesday that he expects to return for Sunday's Week 13 clash with the Denver Broncos after missing the past three games with a toe injury.

Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer provided the update from Green and passed along the wideout's comments about developing chemistry with quarterback Jeff Driskel after Andy Dalton landed on injured reserve with a season-ending thumb injury.

"Just put the ball somewhere; I'll get it," he said.

