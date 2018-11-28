A.J. Green to Return from Injury vs. Broncos, Talks Chemistry with Jeff Driskel

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs to the line of scrimmage during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 27-17. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
John Grieshop/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said Wednesday that he expects to return for Sunday's Week 13 clash with the Denver Broncos after missing the past three games with a toe injury. 

Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer provided the update from Green and passed along the wideout's comments about developing chemistry with quarterback Jeff Driskel after Andy Dalton landed on injured reserve with a season-ending thumb injury.

"Just put the ball somewhere; I'll get it," he said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Week 13 Fantasy Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 13 Fantasy Big Board

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals' WTF Move This Year 🙃

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals' WTF Move This Year 🙃

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Charged in Burglary Ring That Targeted Robert Woods

    NFL logo
    NFL

    10 Charged in Burglary Ring That Targeted Robert Woods

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    6 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Bengals Could Sign

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    6 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Bengals Could Sign

    Cincy Jungle
    via Cincy Jungle