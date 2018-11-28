WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 28

1 of 4

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan looked to continue their winning ways Wednesday as they battled The Mighty in tag team action.

Shane Thorne and Nick Miller weathered an early onslaught of strikes before seizing control of the bout. They isolated Lorcan, cutting him off from his partner.

Lorcan finally tagged Burch in and the grizzled veteran unloaded on Miller and Thorne. Lorcan re-entered the match and delivered a dive that wiped The Mighty out at ringside.

Thorne and Miller momentarily regained the upper hand and looked to finish their opponents up. A well-timed spear from Burch allowed Lorcan to score a rollup and the win.

After the match, The Mighty got some heat back by beating their opponents down.

Result

Burch and Lorcan defeated The Mighty

Grade

B

Analysis

There was a ton of action packed into this one and the result was a fast, furious bit of tag team action from two teams whose places may not be clear in the grand scheme of things but whose in-ring contributions are undeniable.

Lorcan and Burch probably needed this one more given that the current champions, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, are heels but the loss only further muddies Thorne and Miller's aspirations for a future push.

And the post-match beatdown felt way too much like justifiication for a rematch and another loss for the Aussies.