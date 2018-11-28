WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 28

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 28November 29, 2018
One week after crossing paths for the first time, Keith Lee and Lars Sullivan headlined the November 28 episode of NXT in a titanic clash featuring the brand's two highest profile heavyweights.
Also on tap for Wednesday's WWE Network broadcast was the in-ring return of EC3, another in-ring appearance from newcomer Mia Yim and the punishing offense of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.
Find out who emerged from the night's action the victor(s) and how their wins may catapult them forward in the hottest brand in WWE with this recap of this week's show.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Mighty
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan looked to continue their winning ways Wednesday as they battled The Mighty in tag team action.
Shane Thorne and Nick Miller weathered an early onslaught of strikes before seizing control of the bout. They isolated Lorcan, cutting him off from his partner.
Lorcan finally tagged Burch in and the grizzled veteran unloaded on Miller and Thorne. Lorcan re-entered the match and delivered a dive that wiped The Mighty out at ringside.
Thorne and Miller momentarily regained the upper hand and looked to finish their opponents up. A well-timed spear from Burch allowed Lorcan to score a rollup and the win.
After the match, The Mighty got some heat back by beating their opponents down.
Result
Burch and Lorcan defeated The Mighty
Grade
B
Analysis
There was a ton of action packed into this one and the result was a fast, furious bit of tag team action from two teams whose places may not be clear in the grand scheme of things but whose in-ring contributions are undeniable.
Lorcan and Burch probably needed this one more given that the current champions, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, are heels but the loss only further muddies Thorne and Miller's aspirations for a future push.
And the post-match beatdown felt way too much like justifiication for a rematch and another loss for the Aussies.
EC3 vs. Marcel Berthel
EC3 returned to the squared circle this week, battling Marcel Berthel in singles competition.
Berthel was able to get a minimal amount of offense on the former TNA world heavyweight champion but EC3 fought back to his feet and finished him moments later with the One Percenter to pick up a sudden victory.
Result
EC3 defeated Berthel
Grade
C-
Analysis
There was absolutely nothing to this one.
Wins like this do EC3 no favors when he advances to TakeOver specials and gets beaten by Superstars with higher status than him.
At some point, management has to figure out what it wants out of EC3 and utilize him in a way that better suits him. As it stands now, he is a talented worker on a treadmill to nowhere.
Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne
Vanessa Borne set the tone for her match with Mia Yim right out of the gate, insultingly slapping her opponent and inciting a rage within her that Borne was able to exploit and use against her. She thumbed an impassioned Yim in the eye, cutting her onslaught off and seizing control of the bout.
Borne wore Yim down, delivering a modified bronco buster to the back of Yim's head and neck.
Yim fought back and applied an armbar but Borne made it to the ropes. A tarantula submission followed.
Yim ultimately delivered Eat Defeat and scored the pinfall victory.
Result
Yim defeated Borne
Grade
C+
Analysis
This served two purposes: it let Borne get some ring time with an accomplished wrestler like Yim, hopefully learning along the way, and it allowed a showcase for a Superstar who should figure prominently into the women's division for some time to come in Yim.
The match was not dazzling but it was a solid affair that accomplished what it set out to.
Yim continues to impress as she seeks the success in WWE she worked years for in the independents. Do not sleep on Borne, who still has tremendous upside and already carries herself like a star. More consistent in-ring work is key to her eventual success.
Keith Lee vs. Lars Sullivan
A clash of titans wrapped up this week's show as Keith Lee battled Lars Sullivan in the main event.
Everything Lee attempted early in the match was either blocked or countered by Sullivan, who recently made headlines for his impending debut on the main roster. A big boot by The Freak on a springboard attempt by Lee allowed him to take control of the bout.
Sullivan wore his opponent down and delivered his falling headbutt from the ropes but was only able to keep him down for a count of two.
A blind charge into the corner saw Sullivan crash face-first into the steel post and leave an opening for Lee as a result.
Lee fought back into the match, delivering his trademark Pounce, which sent Sullivan to the floor. He followed up with a twisting crossbody that had his massive opponent reeling. Back inside, he scaled the ropes for a moonsault but missed.
Sullivan followed up with the Freak Accident to score the win.
Result
Sullivan defeated Lee
Grade
B+
Analysis
Lee and Sullivan had a damn fine big man brawl that put the latter over ahead of his debut on Raw or SmackDown but also allowed Lee to look like the star so many have him pegged as. His offense, especially the crossbody, was jaw-dropping and really demonstrated the alpha athlete NXT fans will get to know in the months to come.
The right guy went over, Lee looked like a star and the match was a fun one.
On a largely throwaway episode of NXT, one cannot ask for more than that.