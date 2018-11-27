Dana White Slams Oscar De La Hoya for Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz Fight

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. A brawl broke out after the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor when Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and set off a scuffle with another fighter in McGregor's corner. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White unloaded on both Oscar De La Hoya and the California State Athletic Commission for sanctioning Chuck Liddell's fight with Tito Ortiz this past Saturday in Inglewood, California.

White offered his thoughts during the most recent episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto):

"Chuck Liddell is almost 50 years old and has no business fighting anymore. The fact the state of California let that fight happen is disgusting. It's disgusting. Chuck Liddell has an incredible legacy. He's a huge superstar. Anybody who claims to be a friend of Chuck Liddell and was anywhere near [that fight] is full of s--t. They're not a friend of Chuck Liddell. To let him go in and fight this fight is terrible."

      

