Alliance of American Football Draft 2018: Full List of Picks and Reaction

Alliance of American Football Draft 2018: Full List of Picks and ReactionNovember 28, 2018
Just 74 days from the Alliance of American Football kicking off its inaugural season, the league's eight teams finalized their rosters with a draft.
The San Diego Fleet had the honor of making the first pick and opted to protect quarterback Josh Johnson:
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
Let's get this round started. First off the board. @AAFFleet protects Josh Johnson with the 1st selection in @TheAAF history. #ProtectOrPick https://t.co/wOWqjQEVec
Johnson shared his enthusiasm about staying in the San Diego area:
Head8cke @Fam1stFamilyQB
SD I’m back!!!!!!! Juiced to go #1 to the @AAFFleet return to familiar stopping grounds and start building to win ASAP. Thanks @TheAAF @DaveB_AAF for letting be apart of this history #SDFleet #protectorpick https://t.co/huTKWDzyhR
The Atlanta Legends protected University of Georgia product Aaron Murray in the first round. He will get to work with another legendary Atlanta quarterback:
AAF @TheAAF
This thing is moving, y’all. Keep up! @aaronmurray11 goes to the Atlanta Legends, where the Georgia star will be coached by head coach Brad Childress and offensive coordinator Michael Vick. That’s 2 for 2 on teams opting to Protect. #ProtectOrPick is live on @CBSSportsNet
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
With the 2nd Pick of @TheAAF Draft... @ATL_AAF selects our very own @aaronmurray11. #ProtectOrPick https://t.co/bh8o2NBbUG
Here's how all eight first-round picks played out:
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
The opening round of @TheAAF QB Draft is in the books. https://t.co/orG7y6VSNs
Among the notable names taken in the second round, former Penn State star Christian Hackenberg will try to jump-start his professional career with the Memphis Express:
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
.The @aafexpress make their pick: Christian Hackenberg is headed to Memphis in the inaugural @TheAAF QB Draft. https://t.co/cSHJtGdqTN
Unlike the NFL draft, which features players at all positions up for grabs, the AAF only made quarterbacks available from a pool of more than 50 names. The rest of the rosters were set by putting players on the team using a three-phase process:
AAF @TheAAF
Here is everything you need to know about The Alliance Player Allocation process. Associated college and professional teams will be released by Alliance City Team. Get ready to #JoinTheAlliance https://t.co/AtN2cMCrYi
The AAF draft also utilized a protect-or-pick method for the draft. Each team would have the option to protect a quarterback allocated to their roster or draft another one. If a team wants to draft a quarterback, it must wait until after the others make their decision in the first round before selecting.
Mile High Sports Radio's Benjamin Allbright noted Luis Perez and Josh Woodrum are the two quarterbacks who could benefit the most from their AAF exposure:
Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL
Looking at the AAF draft Aaron Murray is probably the best QB, but Woodrum and Perez are the guys that could use this for another NFL shot.
Per the AAF's latest update released on Oct. 1, a total of 515 players have signed up to play in the league. The schedule will consist of four games every week over a 10-week period starting on Feb. 9. Full rosters consist of 50 players.
AAF founder Charlie Ebersol told Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith some of the players drafted on Tuesday shared similar stories with a Pro Football Hall of Famer:
"There are some Kurt Warner-esque stories. One guy worked at Costco, he's been a personal trainer, he's moved his family multiple times, and against the backdrop of all that he still has a dream, and he's going to have an opportunity because of us. ... That's why it was so important to me that Kurt Warner be the voice of our draft."
Comparing anyone to Kurt Warner sets the bar incredibly high, but no one knew who he was until Trent Green tore his ACL during the 1999 preseason.
With the exception of Week 10, two games will be played on Saturday and two on Sunday. The top four teams will make the playoffs, culminating in a championship game that will be played in Las Vegas on April 27.
Now that all of the rosters have been set, the only thing left is for teams to get ready to showcase their skills before stepping on the gridiron to prove which one is the AAF's best.
Full draft results via AAF.com.
