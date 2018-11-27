Alliance of American Football Draft 2018: Full List of Picks and Reaction

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Just 74 days from the Alliance of American Football kicking off its inaugural season, the league's eight teams finalized their rosters with a draft.

The San Diego Fleet had the honor of making the first pick and opted to protect quarterback Josh Johnson:

Johnson shared his enthusiasm about staying in the San Diego area:

The Atlanta Legends protected University of Georgia product Aaron Murray in the first round. He will get to work with another legendary Atlanta quarterback:

Here's how all eight first-round picks played out:

Among the notable names taken in the second round, former Penn State star Christian Hackenberg will try to jump-start his professional career with the Memphis Express:

Unlike the NFL draft, which features players at all positions up for grabs, the AAF only made quarterbacks available from a pool of more than 50 names. The rest of the rosters were set by putting players on the team using a three-phase process:

The AAF draft also utilized a protect-or-pick method for the draft. Each team would have the option to protect a quarterback allocated to their roster or draft another one. If a team wants to draft a quarterback, it must wait until after the others make their decision in the first round before selecting.

Mile High Sports Radio's Benjamin Allbright noted Luis Perez and Josh Woodrum are the two quarterbacks who could benefit the most from their AAF exposure:

Per the AAF's latest update released on Oct. 1, a total of 515 players have signed up to play in the league. The schedule will consist of four games every week over a 10-week period starting on Feb. 9. Full rosters consist of 50 players.

AAF founder Charlie Ebersol told Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith some of the players drafted on Tuesday shared similar stories with a Pro Football Hall of Famer:

"There are some Kurt Warner-esque stories. One guy worked at Costco, he's been a personal trainer, he's moved his family multiple times, and against the backdrop of all that he still has a dream, and he's going to have an opportunity because of us. ... That's why it was so important to me that Kurt Warner be the voice of our draft."

Comparing anyone to Kurt Warner sets the bar incredibly high, but no one knew who he was until Trent Green tore his ACL during the 1999 preseason.

With the exception of Week 10, two games will be played on Saturday and two on Sunday. The top four teams will make the playoffs, culminating in a championship game that will be played in Las Vegas on April 27.

Now that all of the rosters have been set, the only thing left is for teams to get ready to showcase their skills before stepping on the gridiron to prove which one is the AAF's best.

Full draft results via AAF.com.