College Football Playoff Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Week 14 Top 25 Reveal

For the first time since Week 9, a new team has moved into one of the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

A shocking 62-39 victory by Ohio State over rival Michigan sent the Wolverines tumbling from No. 4 to No. 7, opening the door for Georgia to climb into a playoff position.

Another huge slate of games is on tap for this weekend, but for now, here's an updated look at the full top-25 rankings:

1. Alabama (1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Notre Dame (3)

4. Georgia (5)

5. Oklahoma (6)

6. Ohio State (10)

7. Michigan (4)

8. UCF (9)

9. Florida (11)

10. LSU (7)

11. Washington (16)

12. Penn State (12)

13. Washington State (8)

14. Texas (14)

15. Kentucky (15)

16. West Virginia (13)

17. Utah (17)

18. Mississippi State (18)

19. Texas A&M (22)

20. Syracuse (20)

21. Northwestern (19)

22. Boise State (23)

23. Iowa State (25)

24. Missouri (NR)

25. Fresno State (NR)

With the Bulldogs moving up to No. 4, this weekend's matchup with Alabama carries even more significance.

Even if they suffer their first loss of the season this Saturday, the Crimson Tide still have an impressive enough resume to still earn a playoff spot.

However, if Georiga loses, that will open the door for Oklahoma or Ohio State to punch their ticket. The Sooners take on No. 14 Texas in the Big 12 championship, while the Buckeyes face No. 21 Northwestern for the Big Ten title.

If both teams win, it will take a lot for Ohio State to leapfrog Oklahoma.

CFP committee chairman Rob Mullens offered up the following on the decision to leave Oklahoma ahead of Ohio State:

Further down the rankings, Washington moved up five spots thanks to their 28-15 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup. That subsequently sent the Cougars tumbling from No. 8 to No. 13 and may wind up costing them a New Year's Six bowl game.

A second straight loss also dealt a blow to West Virginia's bowl outlook, as they lost 59-56 at home to Oklahoma. The Mountaineers fell three spots to No. 16 as a result.

UCF will look to cap off an undefeated season and clinch a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against Memphis this weekend, but what happens if they lose?

Boise State scored a huge 33-24 victory over Utah State this past weekend, knocking them out of the rankings an effectively opening the door for Fresno State to re-enter at No. 25.

So with the penultimate rankings now revealed, selection day awaits on Dec. 2 with a four-hour special from 12-4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

But first, conference championship week headlined by the Alabama-Georgia matchup.

