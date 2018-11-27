Headis Mashes Ping-Pong X Soccer into the Next Great Party Game

Head Pong, also known as Headis, combines soccer and table tennis. Players use their heads instead of paddles to serve and return a ball. The sport has expanded worldwide, with players even representing their countries in a world championship. Watch the video above for more about the next great party game.

