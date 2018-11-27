Mike McCarthy Vaults to Top Odds for Next NFL Head Coach to Be Fired

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have lost four of their last five games and face the possibility of missing the playoffs for the second straight season, and head coach Mike McCarthy is the current betting favorite to be the next NFL head coach fired.

Per OddsShark, McCarthy is at +400 (bet $100 to win $400) to lose his job, followed by Todd Bowles of the New York Jets (+425) and Steve Wilks of the Arizona Cardinals (+450).

The Cleveland Browns have already moved on from Hue Jackson, firing him Oct. 29 after he went 3-36-1 in two-and-a-half seasons.

Bowles' seat was seemingly red-hot coming into this season after the Jets replaced six assistants on his staff from 2017. He did sign a two-year extension last December that runs through 2020, but New York is currently 3-8. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't developed as expected with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in nine starts.

McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who is fifth on the betting list at +500, have been two of the most talked-about coaches in regards to potentially losing their jobs.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Nov. 11 that Harbaugh and the Ravens were in all likelihood headed toward a "mutual parting of the ways" after this season.

McCarthy's seat has been getting hotter each passing week. Per NFL.com's Michael Silver, following the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, there was "a growing sense" the 55-year-old could be replaced if the team didn't turn things around.

Green Bay followed that performance with a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, dropping its record to 4-6-1 and falling 1.5 games out of the NFC's final playoff spot.

McCarthy is 125-76-2 with nine playoff appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV, in 13 seasons with the Packers.