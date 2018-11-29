Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk: Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream, TV Info

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Boxing fans who aren't buying the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury pay-per-view—or simply want more of the sport—can still get their fix on Saturday night as Adonis Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) defends his WBC world light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs).

For nearly six years, Stevenson has set up camp in Canada, content to fend off overmatched challengers from his adopted home with cracking left hooks, comfortably securing his lone title.

By lording over his own little corner of the boxing world, the 41-year-old has carved out a nice career, even though it has kept him away from the superstars of the division in that time, like Sergey Kovalev or Andre Ward.

But it's possible that Stevenson will venture out and try to secure another title if he can get past a tough opponent in Gvozdyk on Saturday night.

Here's how to watch.

Stevenson vs. Gvozdyk Fight Info

When: Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Where: Centre Videotron in Quebec City

TV: Showtime

Live Stream: ShowtimeAnytime.com

Odds: Gvozdyk -175 (bet $175 to win $100), Stevenson +146 (bet $100 to win $146)

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark and updated as of Thursday, Nov. 29 at 7 a.m. ET.

Stevenson may be the champion, but the oddsmakers have Gvozdyk as a slight favorite. Although "Superman" has made nine straight title defenses since winning the WBC belt from Chad Dawson in mid-2013, his age has to catch up with him at some point. Of the fighters who do continue into their 40s, the drop off can be precipitous.

The southpaw also came as close as he has in years to relinquishing the belt his last time out, when he fought Badou Jack to a majority draw.

In that bout, Stevenson controlled the early rounds but couldn't get the left-handed power shots going, and Jack took over in the latter half of the bout. Unable to impose his will on a tough opponent, Stevenson might finally be fading from championship form.

And yet, the Haitian-born fighter is apparently ready to open up a new chapter. Calling himself the "king of the light heavyweights," per SkySports.com's Tim Hobbs, Stevenson says he is open to taking on any of the other champions at 175 pounds.

That would be Dmitry Bivol (WBA), Artur Beterbiev (IBF) or Ring's current top man in the division and the guy who knocked off Kovalev, Colombia's Eleider Alvarez (WBO). Any one of those fights would be tough, lucrative and good for the division, but there's a good chance Stevenson doesn't get that far.

Gvozdyk is no youthful upstart, but at 31, he is a full decade younger than Stevenson. The Ukrainian prizefighter has 12 stoppages in 15 fights without a loss, a record that backs up the nickname "The Nail."

He has some solid stoppage wins against the likes of Isaac Chilemba, Yunieski Gonzalez and Nadjib Mohammedi. Ring has him at No. 6 in the division, just below the championship tier (and one spot ahead of Beterbiev, as it turns out).

If you need any more convincing, Bloody Elbow's Fraser Coffeen pointed out he has a fine pedigree as well:

"Oleksandr Gvozdyk is a part of this new rising tide at light heavyweight. The undefeated Ukrainian is a 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist—a part of that same incredible team that produced Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk."



That's excellent company, and if Gvozdyk has the technical abilities of either Lomachenko or Usyk, two of the best pound-for-pound boxers right now, he has a good chance of surviving Stevenson.

This bout could be decided in the early rounds, even if it doesn't necessarily end there. Stevenson will look to hammer away with the left hand, hoping to either score a knockout or at least bank enough rounds that he can hold on to a decision.

If Gvozdyk can avoid getting his head scrambled or his body crushed, he has a chance at making a push like Jack did and win the middle and late rounds.

Do that, and it might be Gvozdyk who takes the WBC belt out of Canada and into a high-profile unification bout.