Leonard Fournette Suspended 1 Game for Fighting Shaq Lawson in Jaguars vs. Bills

Leonard Fournette Suspended 1 Game for Fighting Shaq Lawson in Jaguars vs. BillsNovember 27, 2018
The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette for one game after he fought Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in Sunday's 24-21 defeat, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Both Fournette and Lawson were ejected in the third quarter after exchanging punches on the sideline. Lawson had shoved Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde, and Fournette responded by shoving Lawson back, which sparked a brief scuffle.
NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating
“In #JAXvsBUF, 2 players are disqualified for fighting: @Jaguars #27, @buffalobills #90. Flag was thrown for unnecessary roughness, during the replay review NY confirmed ejections.” -AL https://t.co/7Vl8ZaLIma
