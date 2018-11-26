Leonard Fournette Suspended 1 Game for Fighting Shaq Lawson in Jaguars vs. Bills

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette for one game after he fought Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in Sunday's 24-21 defeat, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Both Fournette and Lawson were ejected in the third quarter after exchanging punches on the sideline. Lawson had shoved Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde, and Fournette responded by shoving Lawson back, which sparked a brief scuffle.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Aldon Smith Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aldon Smith Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Win $100 of B/R Swag 🤑👇

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Win $100 of B/R Swag 🤑👇

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Dalton Out for the Season with Thumb Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dalton Out for the Season with Thumb Injury

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Doyle Likely Done for Year with Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Doyle Likely Done for Year with Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report