The NFL's Most Overrated Teams Heading into Playoff Races

The Carolina Panthers are still in the NFC playoff picture at 6-5, but they're also fading. Starting with being blown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in Week 10, Carolina has lost three straight.

It's hard not to consider Carolina a dangerous team because it boasts one of the most dynamic and dangerous quarterbacks in league history. Cam Newton can carry an offense by himself, and when he's on, he plays at an MVP level.

In case you forgot, Newton won the MVP a few years ago and helped lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

With Newton and do-it-all back Christian McCaffrey on board, the Panthers field one of the best rushing attacks in the league—ranked third with an average of 138.4 yards per game. And if you're playing outdoors in January, the run game is important.

Here's the problem, though: This is a team that has struggled to find ways to finish. Close losses to the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks are far more concerning than the blowout loss in Pittsburgh.

"Football, winning football games, comes down to four, five, six plays," head coach Ron Rivera said, per Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. "And that's exactly what got us. I'm not going to sit here and try to make any excuse other than the fact that those are things that we have to get corrected."

If the Panthers can't finish against the Lions, do we really expect them to do so against the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams or Chicago Bears in the postseason? We do not.