NFL My Cause, My Cleats 2018: Full List of Participating Players, Charities

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In Weeks 13-15, over 800 NFL players will highlight a noteworthy cause on cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2018's "My Cause, My Cleats."

Follow @brkicks on Instagram for more coverage.

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker, Childhood Hunger (Generosity Feeds)

Mason Cole, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (ChadTough Foundation)

Darrell Daniels, Stroke Awareness & Prevention (American Stroke Foundation)

Larry Fitzgerald, Military Appreciation (Pat Tillman Foundation)

Dennis Gardeck, Brain Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Mike Glennon, ALS Awareness (Project ALS/Cure for Combs)

Markus Golden, Sickle Cell Awareness (The Sickle Cell Association of America)

Rodney Gunter, Sickle Cell Awareness

Mike Iupati, Cancer Awareness

David Johnson, Childhood Illness (The Johnson Family's Mission 31 Foundation)

Christian Kirk, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Cancer Network)

Andy Lee, NICU Assistance (Madelyn's Fund)

Patrick Peterson, Community & Youth Literacy Development (The Patrick Peterson Foundation for Success)

Justin Pugh, Military Appreciation (Merging Vets and Players)

Haason Reddick, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Josh Rosen, Climate Change (Parley for the Oceans)

Trent Sherfield, Gun Violence

Jamar Taylor, Domestic Violence Prevention

Andrew Vollert, Suicide Prevention (Safe Space)

Jeremy Vujnovich, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Brandon Wilds, Diabetes Research & Awareness (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

Atlanta Falcons

Matt Bryant, SIDS, ALS Awareness

De'Vondre Campbell, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Devonta Freeman, At-Risk Youth (Devonta Freeman Foundation)

Ben Garland, Military Support

Marvin Hall, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

Justin Hardy, Heart Health (American Heart Association)

Bruce Irvin, Mental Health Awareness (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

Grady Jarrett, Pediatric Specialized Medical Care (Grady Hospital)

Deion Jones, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

Damontae Kazee, At-Risk Youth (Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

Alex Mack, Tay-Sachs Awareness (Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation)

Brian Poole, At-Risk Youth (The Brian Poole Foundation)

Dan Quinn, Military Appreciation (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)

Calvin Ridley, At-Risk Youth (SOS Children's Village Coconut Creek)

Matt Ryan, NICU Assistance (Northside Hospital NICU Unit/March of Dimes)

Keith Tandy, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Childhood Literacy (Get Georgia Reading Campaign)

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews, Diabetes Research Awareness (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

Tyus Bowser, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Orlando Brown, Diabetes Research Awareness (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

Brandon Carr, Youth Literacy (Carr Cares Foundation)

Morgan Cox, Poverty (Agape North Foundation)

Michael Crabtree, Youth Education (Crab5 Foundation)

Tony Jefferson, Mental Health Awareness (Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance)

Anthony Levine Sr., Criminal Justice Reform

Ty Montgomery, Underprivileged Youth (The Forgotten Youth/My 10 Percent)

Chris Moore, Lupus Awareness (Lupus Foundation of America)

Michael Pierce, Israel Conflict Resolution (Israel Collective)

Ronnie Stanley, Youth & Family Support Services (Casey Cares Foundation)

Brent Urban, Pediatric Health Research (The Hospital for Sick Children)

Brandon Williams, Hunger Prevention (Maryland Food Bank)

Maxx Williams, Diabetes Research Awareness (Diabetes Research Institute Foundation)

Kenny Young, Colon Cancer Awareness

Buffalo Bills

Lorenzo Alexander, Youth Empowerment (Lorenzo Alexander ACES Foundation)

Josh Allen, Leukemia & Lymphoma Awareness (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Central California)

Ike Boettger, Youth Illness (University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)

Corey Bojorquez, Lung Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Charles Clay, Youth Mentoring (Big Brothers Big Sisters of West New York)

Dion Dawkins, Youth Illness (John R. Oishei Children's Hospital)

Tremaine Edmunds, Foster Care Services

Reid Ferguson, Diabetes Research Awareness (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

Ryan Groy, Military Support (Operation Second Chance)

Stephen Hauschka, Humanitarian Support (Wings Flights of Hope)

Jerry Hughes, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Micah Hyde, Youth Support (Imagine for Youth Foundation)

Taiwan Jones, Social Justice & Equality (Ross Initiative for Sports Equality)

Zay Jones, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association of West New York)

Jeremy Kerley, Autism Awareness (JK for Autism)

Deon Lacey, Community Improvement/Anti-Bullying (Black Belt Foundation)

Shaq Lawson, Cystic Fibrosis Awareness (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation)

Ryan Lewis, Student-Athlete Development (Orange Arrow)

LeSean McCoy, ALS Awareness (Shades of Greatness Foundation)

Jordan Mills, Youth Support (The Jordan Mills Foundation)

Trent Murphy, Family Services (Venison Donation Coalition)

Marshall Newhouse, Pediatric Cardiac Health (Children's Hospital of Orange County)

Nathan Peterman, Diabetes Research Awareness (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation); Youth Illness (John R. Oishei Children's Hospital)

Harrison Phillips, Achievement Gap (The Playmakers)

Jordan Poyer, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Camp Good Days and Special Times)

Jeremiah Sirles, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Tyson's Treasure Chest)

Kyle Williams, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Barham Foundation)

Eddie Yarbrough, Special Needs Support (Unified Sports Colorado/Special Olympics)

Carolina Panthers

Mike Adams, Youth Empowerment (Team Adams Foundation)

Reginald Bonnafon, Heart Health (National Heart Foundation); Breast Cancer Awareness; Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

James Bradberry, Arthritis Awareness (Arthritis Foundation)

Vernon Butler, Underprivileged Youth (Vernon Butler Foundation)

Jermaine Carter, Prevention of Sudden Death in Athletes (Korey Stringer Institute)

Brandon Chubb, Youth Empowerment (Chubb Foundation)

Thomas Davis, Underprivileged Youth (Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation)

Lorenzo Doss, Anti-Bullying (Doss Foundation)

Taylor Heinicke, Military Appreciation (USO)

J.J. Jansen, Literacy (Read Charlotte)

Colin Jones, Youth Support & Faith (Christian Outdoor Alliance)

Chris Manhertz, Children's Health (Levine Children's Hospital/The Heartest Yard Foundation)

David Mayo, Military Appreciation

Cam Newton, Youth Education & Wellness (Cam Newton Foundation)

Julius Peppers, Education (Light on the Hill Scholarship Fund); Hurricane Relief (United Way of Robeson County)

Da’Norris Searcy, Lupus Awareness (Lupus Foundation of America-Charlotte Chapter)

Kawann Short, Education (Kawann Short Charities)

Torrey Smith, Youth Support (Torrey Smith Family Fund); Social Justice (Players Coalition); Animal Welfare (BARCS)

Trai Turner, Mental Health Awareness (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

Jarius Wright, Military Appreciation (USO)

Chicago Bears

Adrian Amos, Jr., Alzheimer's Awareness (The Alzheimer's Association)

Prince Amukamara, At-Risk Youth Mentorship (The Bloc Chicago)

Ben Braunecker, Athlete Injuries (Benson M. Abercrombie '21 Fund)

Michael Burton, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Embrace Kids Foundation)

Trey Burton, Human Rights (International Justice Mission)

Deon Bush, Liver Disease Awareness (Doby's Dreams)

Leonard Floyd, Breast Cancer Awareness (Bears Care)

Kyle Fuller, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (SADS Foundation)

Taylor Gabriel, Aneurysm Prevention & Awareness (The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation)

De'Andre Houston-Carson, Poverty (The Orphan Network)

Jordan Howard, Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness (Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation)

Eddie Jackson, Post-Incarceration Support (Safer Organization)

Nick Kwiatkoski, Youth Services (Care for Real)

Charles Leno, Jr., Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Anthony Miller, Crohn's Disease Awareness (Crohn's & Colitis Foundation)

Roy Robertson-Harris, Youth Services (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America)

Allen Robinson, Youth Education (Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation)

Mitchell Trubisky, Cancer Awareness (Thumbs Up Mission)

Cody Whitehair, Youth Entrepreneurship

Cincinnati Bengals

Giovani Bernard, Underprivileged Youth (Run Gio Foundation)

Preston Brown, Youth Education (Preston Brown Foundation)

Andy Dalton, Youth Illness (The Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation)

Jeff Driskel, Health & Wellness (Orlando Health Foundation)

Carlos Dunlap, Anti-Bullying (Carlos Dunlap Foundation)

Alex Erickson, Learning Disability Support (Hodan Community Services)

AJ Green, International Relief (Hope Road Nicaragua)

Hue Jackson, Human Sex Trafficking (The Hue Jackson Foundation)

Michael Johnson, Police-Community Relations (MJ93-90 Foundation)

Vincent Rey, Human Sex Trafficking (Aruna)

Cleveland Browns

James Burgess, Youth Services (James Burgess YoungBulls Foundation)

Antonio Callaway, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

TJ Carrie, Heart Health (TJ Carrie Foundation)

Trevon Coley, Anger Management Services

EJ Gaines, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (Can Do Multiple Sclerosis)

Desmond Harrison, Kidney Cancer Awareness; Colon Cancer Awareness

Rashard Higgins, Animal Cruelty Prevention (Mesquite Animal Pawtners)

D'Juan Hines, Educational Services

Duke Johnson, Anger Management Services (Youth Women Facing Their Future)

Jarvis Landry, Cystic Fibrosis Awareness (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation)

Baker Mayfield, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics); Youth Support (Providence House Cleveland)

David Njoku, Hunger Prevention (Hands for Hunger)

Emmanuel Ogbah, Prostate Cancer Awareness

Charles Orson, Support for Single Mothers (The City Mission: Laura's Home); International Aid (UNICEF)

Denzel Rice, Drug Addiction Support Services

Rod Streater, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Tyrod Taylor, Education Services (Tyrod Taylor Foundation)

Chad Thomas, Suicide Prevention & Awareness (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)

Denzel Ward, Heart Health (Make Them Know Your Name)

Earl Watford, Clean Water Access (Water.org)

Dallas Cowboys

La'el Collins, At-Risk Youth (Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

Amari Cooper, Youth Literacy (The Literacy Lab)

Tyrone Crawford, Single Parent Support Services (Connections Early Years Family Care)

Kavon Frazier, Underprivileged Youth (Frazier Cares)

Travis Frederick, Childhood Hunger Prevention (Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation)

Allen Hurns, Gun Violence (AH17 W.I.N.G.S.)

Byron Jones, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Awareness

Chris Jones, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (St. Jude Children's Hospital)

Sean Lee, Youth After School Programs (The Dreambuilders Foundation)

Dak Prescott, Cancer Awareness & Support Services (Faith Fight Finish Foundation)

Adam Redmond, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

Connor Williams, Anti-Bullying (StopBullying.gov)

Denver Broncos

Keishawn Bierria, Leukemia & Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Garett Bolles, Learning Disability Support (National Center for Learning Disability)

Bradley Chubb, Youth Empowerment (Chubb Foundation)

River Cracraft, Mental Health Awareness (Hilinski's Hope)

Todd Davis, Underprivileged Youth (A+ Living Foundation)

Troy Fumagalli, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

Max Garcia, Human Sex Trafficking (International Justice Mission)

Adam Gotsis, Social Injustice in Australia (Around the Campfire); Health & Wellness (Enduring Hearts)

DaeSean Hamilton, Breast Cancer Awareness (Susan G. Komen)

Shelby Harris, Breast Cancer Awareness (Breast Cancer Research Foundation)

Chris Harris Jr., Youth Mentoring (Mentor Colorado)

Jeff Heuerman, Muscular Dystrophy Awareness (Muscular Dystrophy Association)

Andy Janovich, Military Support (Hunting with Soldiers)

Josey Jewell, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness (Logan's Hope)

Alexander Johnson, Alzheimer's Awareness

Joe Jones, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Miracle Network)

Sam Jones, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation)

Case Keenum, Christian Values Services (Fellowship of Christian Athletes)

Zach Kerr, Sarcoidosis Awareness (Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research)

Casey Kreiter, Youth Illness (Gamers Outreach)

Brendan Langley, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness (Ehlers-Danlos Society)

Phillip Lindsay, Youth Homelessness

Brian Parker, Breast Cancer Awareness (Susan G. Komen)

Will Parks, Violence in Philadelphia (Stop The Violence Philly)

Tim Patrick, Military Support (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)

Domata Peko, Youth Support Services (Domata Peko Foundation)

Shane Ray, Underprivileged Youth (Rays Awareness Foundation)

Emmanuel Sanders, Financially Disadvantaged Youth (Emmanuel Sanders Foundation)

Austin Schlottmann, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics-Heart of East Texas)

Justin Simmons, Youth Health & Wellness (Fuel Up to Play 60)

Darian Stewart, Underprivileged Youth (Stewart Standouts Foundation)

Courtland Sutton, Youth Services (Boys & Girls Club)

Dymonte Thomas, CHARGE Syndrome Awareness (The CHARGE Syndrome Foundation)

Jared Veldheer, Neurodegenerative Disease Awareness (VanAndel Institute)

Demarcus Walker, Stuttering Support Services (Colorado Children's Hospital)

Isaac Yiadom, Youth Education (Pencils of Promise)

Detroit Lions

Trevor Bates, Services for Youth With Incarcerated Parents (Forgiven Ministries)

Ricky Jean Francois, Black History Awareness (Black Wall Street); Military Appreciation (U.S. Marine Corps)

Damon Harrison, Youth Mentoring & Development (The Damon Harrison, I Told the Storm Foundation)

TJ Jones, Brain Aneurysm Awareness and Prevention (The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation)

Frank Ragnow, Heart Health (American Heart Association)

A'Shawn Robinson, Down Syndrome Awareness (National Association for Down Syndrome)

Matthew Stafford, Youth Development (S.A.Y. PLAY Detroit)

Luke Willson, Youth Athletic Support (Canadian Tire Jumpstart-Luke Willson Youth Football Grant)

Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander, Underprivileged Youth (Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay)

Geronimo Allison, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics Wisconsin)

Oren Burks, Poverty (Soles4Souls)

Mason Crosby, Cancer Awareness (Lombardi Foundation)

Mike Daniels, Anti-Bullying

Maurice Drayton, Pediatric Cardiac Health

Jimmy Graham, Youth Aviation Education (EAA Young Eagles)

Patrick Graham, Youth Scholarships (Jackie Robinson Foundation)

Jay Hayes, Prostate Cancer Awareness (Prostate Cancer Foundation)

Lance Kendricks, Social Justice (The Sherman Phoenix)

Corey Linsley, Youth Abuse & Neglect Awareness & Prevention (Wisconsin CASA Association)

Jerry Montgomery, Anti-Bulling (Stomp Out Bullying)

Winston Moss, Stroke Awareness & Prevention (American Stroke Foundation)

Lucas Patrick, Ministry Services (Hope of Christ/First Priority)

Mike Pettine, Military Appreciation (Semper Fi Fund)

Aaron Rodgers, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Grey Ruegamer, Native American Athlete Awareness (7G Foundation)

Joseph Whitt, Dyslexia Awareness (The Dyslexia Foundation)

Houston Texans

Andre Chachere, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Christian Covington, At-Risk Youth (KidSafe)

Julien Davenport, Community Services (Houston Texans YMCA)

Tyler Ervin, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

D'Onta Foreman, Youth Services (The D'Onta Foreman Family Foundation)

Joel Heath, Equality (My Brothers Keeper)

Buddy Howell, Youth Services (Boys & Girls Club)

Kareem Jackson, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (The Kareem Jackson Foundation)

Senio Kelemete, Animal Cruelty Prevention (Show Your Soft Side)

Kendall Lamm, Breast Cancer Awareness

Greg Mancz, Grief Support Services (Bo's Place)

Nicholas Martin, First Responder Appreciation (Firefighter Association of Kentucky)

Tyrann Mathieu, Education (The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation)

Whitney Mercilus, Youth Disability Services (WithMerci Foundation)

Alvin Moore, Criminal Justice Reform

Martinas Rankin, Domestic Violence Prevention (Houston Area Women's Center)

DJ Reader, Kidney Failure Awareness (National Kidney Foundation); Youth Health & Wellness (PLAY 60)

Justin Reid, Liver & Kidney Cancer Awareness

Brennan Scarlett, Family Literacy & Community Empowerment (Big Yard Foundation/Barbara Bush Foundation)

Chad Slade, Heart Health (American Heart Association)

Kayvon Webster, Youth Services (The Kayvon Webster Game Changers Foundation)

Indianapolis Colts

Matthew Adams, Animal Rights (American Pitbull Foundation)

Evan Boehm, Cardiomyopathy Disease Awareness (American Heart Association)

Anthony Castonzo, Endangered Youth (KidsVoice)

Pierre Desir, Student-Athlete Empowerment (Break Boundaries Foundation)

Jack Doyle, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Riley Children's Hospital)

Matthias Farley, Underprivileged Youth (Edwin Jackson Foundation)

Zaire Franklin, Rare Disease Awareness (Uplifting Athletes)

Clayton Geathers, Breast Cancer Awareness (National Breast Cancer Foundation)

Denzelle Good, Gun Violence (The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence); Underprivileged Youth (Boys & Girls Club)

Najee Goode, Lung & Ovarian Cancer Awareness (DeCesaris/Prout Cancer Foundation)

Joe Haeg, Military Support (Wounded Warrior Project)

Nate Hairston, Down Syndrome Awareness (Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

T.Y. Hilton, Fatherhood Support Services (Fathers & Families)

Nyheim Hines, Muscular Dystrophy Awareness (Muscular Dystrophy Association)

Malik Hooker, Leukemia Awareness (Leukemia Foundation)

Margus Hunt, Pediatric Retinal Disorder Awareness (Pediatric Retinal Research Foundation)

Marcus Johnson, Thyroid Cancer Awareness (Thyroid Cancer Survivors Foundation)

Ryan Kelly, Support Services for Families of Fallen Police Officers (Concerns of Police Survivors)

Darius Leonard, Drunk Driving Prevention (Edwin Jackson Foundation)

Tyquan Lewis, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

Andrew Luck, Youth Illness Support (Riley Children's Foundation)

Marlon Mack, Underprivileged Youth (Marlon Mack Foundation)

Chris Milton, Cancer Awareness (Edith Marie Foundation)

Corey Moore, Anti-Bullying (Stop Bullying)

Kenny Moore II, Youth Poverty (Shoes That Fit)

Al-Quadin Muhammad, Breast Cancer Awareness (National Breast Cancer Foundation)

Quenton Nelson, Cancer Awareness (The Andrew Weishar Foundation)

George Odum, Homelessness (United Way)

Zach Pascal, Gun Violence (Gun Violence Survivors Foundation)

Luke Rhodes, Brain Cancer Awareness (National Brain Tumor Society)

Hassan Ridgeway, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Chester Rogers, Mental Health Awareness (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)

Rigoberto Sanchez, Lung Cancer Awareness (Lung Cancer Foundation of America)

Jabaal Sheard, Single Parent Support Services (The Jabaal Sheard Foundation)

Grover Stewart, Drunk Driving Prevention (MADD)

Kemoko Turay, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Robert Turbin, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (Multiple Sclerosis Foundation)

Anthony Walker, Underprivileged Youth (Edwin Jackson Foundation)

Jihad Ward, Underprivileged Youth (Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia)

Jordan Wilkins, Crohn's Disease Awareness (Crohn's & Colitis Foundation)

Al Woods, Youth Poverty (Shoes That Fit)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Eli Ankou, Native American Community Support (Partnership with Native Americans)

Tommy Bohanon, Youth Athlete Support (Tommy Bohanon)

Blake Bortles, Special Health Needs/Disabilities & First Responder Appreciation (The Blake Bortles Foundation)

A.J. Bouye, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Blair Brown, Autism Awareness (EXCEED Foundation)

Taven Bryan, Military Appreciation (Hunt-for-Heroes Foundation)

Calais Campbell, NICU Support Services (March of Dimes/CRC Foundation)

A.J. Cann, Special Needs Support

DJ Chark, Autism Awareness (National Autism Association)

Barry Church, Youth Health & Wellness (Fuel Up to Play 60)

Keelan Cole, Underprivileged Youth (Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida)

Logan Cooke, Wildlife Preservation (Catch-A-Dream Foundation)

Marcell Dareus, Haiti Relief Efforts (Hope for Haiti)

Cody Davis, Christian Values Services (Fellowship of Christian Athletes)

Leonard Fournette, Support Service for Youth with Incarcerated Parents (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Florida/Jaguars Foundation)

Tashaun Gipson, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

Corey Grant, At-Risk Youth (Next Level Sports)

Rashad Greene, Underprivileged Youth (Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida)

Ronnie Harrison, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (The Jay Fund)

DJ Hayden, Underprivileged Youth & Mentorship (The DJ Hayden Foundation)

Myles Jack, Pet Adoption Services (JAX Humane Society)

Malik Jackson, Underprivileged Youth & Military Appreciation (Malik's Gifts Foundation)

Leon Jacobs, Kidney Disease Awareness (National Kidney Foundation)

Abry Jones, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Josh Lambo, Pediatric Heart Disease (Pediatric Congenital Heart Association)

Allen Lazard, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness (National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation)

Tanner Lee, Spinal Injury Prevention & Awareness (The Devon Walker Foundation)

Brandon Linder, Testicular Cancer Awareness (Testicular Cancer Foundation)

Lerentee McCray, At-Risk Youth (Big Play McCray Foundation)

Quenton Meeks, Lupus Awareness (Lupus Foundation of America)

Jaydon Mickens, At-Risk Youth (At-Risk Youth L.A.)

Donte Moncrief, Underprivileged Youth (Donte Moncrief's GameChanger Foundation)

Yannick Ngakoue, Hunger Relief & Awareness (Feeding Northeast Florida)

Andrew Norwell, Childhood Hunger (The Andrew Norwell Foundation)

James O'Shaughnessy, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (The Jay Fund)

Matt Overton, Youth Illness Support (Riley Children's Foundation)

Jermey Parnell, Underprivileged Youth (Healing in the Hood)

Tyler Patmon, Underprivileged Youth (Shine in Darkness Foundation)

Niles Paul, Underprivileged Youth (Niles Lil Saiyans)

Donald Payne, Colon Cancer Awareness (100 Black Men of Jacksonville)

Jalen Ramsey, Youth Development (Ramsey's Reach)

Will Richardson, Leukemia Awareness (Leukemia Research Foundation)

Bo Scarbrough, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Military Appreciation (St. Michael's Soldiers)

Tyler Shatley, Support Services (Seamark Ranch)

Telvin Smith, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Dawuane Smoot, STEM Education (Jax PAL)

Martrell Spaight, Mental Health Awareness

Carson Tinker, Stillbirth Research (The Riley Rutenberg Foundation)

Josh Wells, Lymphoma Awareness (The Jay Fund)

Dede Westbrook, Domestic Violence Awareness (The Hubbard House)

Jarrod Wilson, Homelessness (The Sulzbacher Center)

T.J. Yeldon, Underprivileged Youth (Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama)

Kansas City Chiefs

Allen Bailey, Education

Dustin Colquitt, Oral Health Awareness (TeamSmile)

Gehrig Dieter, Animal Support Services (KC Pet Project)

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Youth Services (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation)

Cam Erving, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society); Down Syndrome Awareness (National Down Syndrome Society)

Eric Fisher, Animal Rescue & Welfare (Spay & Neuter Kansas City/The Rescue Project/Chain of Hope)

Chad Henne, Pediatric Brain Tumor Awareness & Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (ChadTough Foundation)

Tyreek Hill, Underprivileged Youth (The Tyreek Hill Foundation)

Kareem Hunt, Underprivileged Youth (Kareem's Dreams Foundation)

Jarvis Jenkins, Diabetes Research & Awareness (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

Travis Kelce, Underprivileged Youth (Eighty-Seven & Running)

Patrick Mahomes, Brain Injury Prevention & Awareness (Team Luke)

Reginald McKenzie, Clean Drinking Water (Charity: Water)

Mitch Morse, Brain Injury Prevention & Awareness (Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas)

Orlando Scandrick, Youth Football (32 Cares)

Anthony Sherman, Veteran Support Services (Lone Survivor Foundation)

Spencer Ware, Sickle Cell Awareness (Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation)

Sammy Watkins, Colon Cancer Awareness (The V Foundation)

Los Angeles Chargers

Jahleel Addae, Breast Cancer Awareness (Susan G. Komen For The Cure)

Joe Barksdale, Music Education (Fender Music Foundation)

Travis Benjamin, Breast Cancer Awareness (Susan G. Komen For The Cure)

Dylan Cantrell, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness (Project Purple)

Sean Culkin, Multiple Sclerosis (National Multiple Sclerosis Society)

Nick Dzubnar, Rare Disease Awareness (17 Strong)

Kyle Emanuel, North Dakota State Bison Football (Bison Football Players Association)

Dan Feeney, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (MS Association of America)

Antonio Gates, Lupus Awareness (Lupus Foundation of America)

Melvin Gordon, Youth Hunger (Melvin Gordon's Beyond the Flash Foundation)

Virgil Green, Support Services (Green Family Foundation)

Casey Hayward, Youth Support Services (Hayward's Hands)

Melvin Ingram, Underprivileged Youth (Melvin Ingram's Mission Possible Foundation)

Rayshawn Jenkins, Mental Health Awareness (National Alliance for Mental Health)

Cardale Jones, Military Appreciation (Bob Hope USO)

Desmond King, Sickle Cell Awareness

Forrest Lamp, Alcoholism Awareness (Waymakers)

Christopher Landrum, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness (Project Purple)

Corey Liuget, Heart Health (American Heart Association)

Detrez Newsome, Down Syndrome Awareness (National Down Syndrome Society)

Uchenna Nwosu, Diabetes Research & Awareness (Children's Diabetes Foundation)

Russell Okung, At-Risk Youth (Greater Foundation)

Andre Patton, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness (Project Purple)

Adrian Phillips, Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Mike Pouncey, Underprivileged Youth (Team Pouncey)

Scott Quessenberry, Lymphoma Awareness (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Michael Schofield, Colon Cancer Awareness (Jane's Warriors)

Trent Scott, Former Player Support Services (NFL Player Care Foundation)

Geno Smith, At-Risk Youth, Youth Empowerment

Damion Square, Childhood Obesity (Hip 2B Square)

Cole Toner, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Mike Williams, Military Appreciation (Bob Hope USO)

Mike Windt, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Alex's Lemonade Stand)

Los Angeles Rams

Mark Barron, Economic Gaps (My Brother's Keeper)

Austin Blythe, Youth Empowerment (Ed Thomas Family Foundation)

Michael Brockers, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Pharoh Cooper, Foster Child Services (Casa Pacifica)

Blake Countess, Brain Stroke Prevention (National Stroke Association)

Aaron Donald, Huntington's Disease Awareness, Leukemia Awareness

Samson Ebukam, Aid for Africa (GEANCO)

Gerald Everett, Heart Health (American Heart Association)

Dante Fowler, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

John Franklin-Myers, Sarcoma Awareness (Sarcoma Foundation of America)

Jared Goff, Spinal Injury Prevention & Awareness (Wings for Life)

Todd Gurley, Literacy (Book It!)

Rob Havenstein, Breast Cancer Awareness (Susan G. Komen For The Cure)

Johnny Hekker, Clean Drinking Water (Waterboys)

Tyler Higbee, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Troy Hill, Economic Gaps & Enrichment Services (Harold Robinson Foundation)

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Pediatric Illness (Children's Hospital L.A.)

Marcus Peters, Underprivileged Youth (Fam 1st Family Foundation)

Josh Reynolds, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Heart Health (American Heart Association)

Rodger Saffold, Youth Mentorship (Big Brothers Big Sisters)

Tanzel Smart, Down Syndrome Awareness (Club 21)

Aqib Talib, Youth Empowerment (Motivation Foundation)

Mike Thomas, Student-Athlete Support Services (Breaking Boundaries Foundation)

Ethan Westbrooks, Community-Police Relations (Watts Bears)

Andrew Whitworth, Military Appreciation (Merging Vets and Players)

Robert Woods, Pediatric Care (Make-A-Wish)

Miami Dolphins

Danny Amendola, Combat Injured Veteran Support Services (Adaptive Training Foundation)

Cornell Armstrong, Student-Athlete Empowerment (Breaking Boundaries Foundation)

Jake Brendel, Youth Heart Health (Living for Zachary)

Leonte Carroo, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

John Denney, Special Needs Support (Island Dolphin Care)

A.J. Derby, Military Appreciation (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)

Kenyan Drake, Cleft Repair (Smile Train)

Mike Gesicki, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (THON)

Jakeem Grant, Cerebral Palsy Awareness (Cerebral Palsy Foundation)

Charles Harris, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (Multiple Sclerosis Foundation)

Ziggy Hood, Autism Awareness (Autism Society); Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Ja'Wuan James, Youth Mentoring (Boys & Girls Club of Lanier)

Daniel Kilgore, Special Needs Support (Tribe Games)

Ted Larsen, NICU Support Services (Phoenix Children's Hospital NICU)

Torry McTyer, Suicide Prevention (National Suicide Prevention)

Brock Osweiler, Military Support & Appreciation (Honor House)

Senorise Perry, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Jason Sanders, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project), Autism Awareness

Durham Smythe, Cancer Awareness (Wish-4-Ever)

Cordrea Tankersley, Breast & Lung Cancer Awareness

Ryan Tannehill, Clean Water Services, Human Sex Trafficking

Vincent Taylor, Diabetes Research & Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Albert Wilson, Foster Child Services (Albert Wilson Foundation)

Jonathan Woodard, Suicide Prevention (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)

Sam Young, Cancer Awareness (Dolphins Cancer Challenge)

Minnesota Vikings

Mackensie Alexander, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Dan Bailey, Muscular Dystrophy Awareness (Muscular Dystrophy Association)

Anthony Barr, Single Parent Support Services (Raise the Barr Foundation)

Mike Boone, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Tashawn Bower, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Tyler Conklin, Youth Suicide Prevention (KnowResolve)

Dalvin Cook, Youth Development (Minnesota Vikings Foundation)

Kirk Cousins, Community Development (Urban Homeworks)

Devante Downs, Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Pat Elfein, Youth Health & Wellness (Crescent Cove)

Ben Gedeon, Military Appreciation (Navy Special Operations Foundation)

C.J. Ham, Youth Development (Boys & Girls Club)

Anthony Harris, Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness (One Love Foundation)

Holton Hill, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness, Heart Health

Rashod Hill, Hearing Impairments (Starkey Hearing Foundation)

Jalyn Holmes, Student-Athlete Support Services (Option2)

Danielle Hunter, Youth Mentoring (Boys & Girls Club)

Jaleel Johnson, Youth Mentoring (Boys & Girls Club)

Brett Jones, Developmental Disability Support Services (Best Buddies)

Linval Joseph, Anti-Bullying (Bully the Bull)

Jayron Kearse, Youth Mentoring (Big Brothers Big Sisters)

Eric Kendricks, Youth Hunger (The Sheridan Story)

Kevin McDermott, Minority Education Services (American Indian College Fund)

David Morgan, Youth Development (Sheriff's Youth Project of Le Sueur County)

Latavius Murray, Military Appreciation (United Heroes League)

Storm Norton, Youth Health & Wellness (Ronald McDonald House)

Mike Remmers, Youth Development (Police Activities League)

Xavier Rhodes, Youth Development (Boys & Girls Club)

Sheldon Richardson, Youth Development (Minnesota Vikings Foundation)

Aldrick Robinson, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Kyle Rudolph, Children's Health (University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital)

Marcus Sherels, Underserved Communities (Best Christmas Ever)

Kyle Sloter, Student-Athlete Services (Breaking Boundaries Foundation)

Harrison Smith, Youth Mentoring (Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities)

Adam Thielen, Mental Health Awareness (Adam Thielen Foundation)

Roc Thomas, Youth Development (Boys & Girls Club)

Laquon Treadwell, Youth Development, Hunger Relief

Trae Waynes, Substance Abuse & Homelessness Support Services (Grace Centers of Hope)

Stephen Weatherly, Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness (One Love Foundation)

Matt Wile, Animal Welfare (The Rescue Dog-San Diego)

Eric Wilson, Education for Low-Income Students (ACES)

Brandon Zylstra, Autism Awareness (Adarius 4 Autism)

New England Patriots

David Andrews, Working Dogs (Warrior Dog Foundation)

Bill Belichick, Youth Sports (Bill Belichick Foundation)

Tom Brady, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities, Breast Cancer Awareness

Rex Burkhead, Pediatric Brain Cancer Awareness (Team Jack Foundation)

Adrian Clayborn, Brachial Plexus Injury Awareness

Phillip Dorsett, Youth Development (Boys & Girls Club)

Stephon Gilmore, Mental Health Awareness; Anti-Bullying

Lawrence Guy, Human Sex Trafficking, Animal Welfare

Duron Harmon, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Dont'a Hightower, Single Parent Support Services (One Family)

Chris Hogan, Cancer Awareness (Headstrong)

Jacob Hollister, Suicide Prevention & Awareness (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)

Brian Hoyer, Animal Rights (MSPCA-Angell)

Devin McCourty, Criminal Justice Reform (Players Coalition)

Jason McCourty, Sickle Cell Awareness, Social Justice

Sony Michel, International Relief

Derek Rivers, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness (JAR of Hope)

Eric Rowe, Anti-Bullying (Character Playbook)

Matthew Slater, Human Trafficking (International Justice Mission)

Kyle Van Noy, Adoption & Foster Care Services (Van Noy Valor Foundation)

New Orleans Saints

Ken Crawley, Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness (My Sister's Place, Washington D.C.)

Cameron Jordan, Youth Empowerment (Youth Empowerment Project)

Brandon Marshall, Mentorship (Williams-Marshall Cares Program/F.E.E.L. Movement)

Benjamin Watson, Human Sex Trafficking (International Justice Mission)

New York Giants

Eli Apple, Hurricane Relief (Americares)

Saquon Barkley, 22Q - Deletion/DiGeorge Syndrome

Connor Barwin, Urban Revitalization & Youth Development (Make The World Better Foundation)

Odell Beckham Jr., Homelessness/Poverty/Addiction/Abuse (The Dream Center, L.A.)

Jamon Brown, At-Risk Youth (J. Brown Foundation)

Lorenzo Carter, Music Education (VH1 Save the Music Foundation)

Landon Collins, Natural Disaster Relief

Tae Davis, Youth Development (YMCA, Y-CAP Chattanooga)

Zak DeOssie, Low-Income Students (America Needs You)

Garrett Dickerson, Breast Cancer Awareness (Breast Cancer Research Foundation)

Riley Dixon, Rare Disease Awareness (Uplifting Athletes)

Rhett Ellison, Homelessness (Project KIND)

Evan Engram, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics-New Jersey)

Ereck Flowers, Stomach Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

A.J. Francis, Homelessness (Sarah's House)

Wayne Gallman, Single-Parent Support Services (The Single Parent Foundation)

B.J. Goodson, Breast Cancer Awareness (Breast Cancer Research Foundation)

John Greco, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness (Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research)

Grant Haley, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Awareness (American Liver Foundation)

Antonio Hamilton, Mental Health Awareness, Lupus Awareness

Janoris Jenkins, Community Development (Jackrabbit Foundation)

John Jenkins, Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Kenny Ladler, Student-Athlete Health & Wellness (Eat to Play)

Cody Latimer, Colon Cancer Awareness (Kiel Colon Cancer Foundation)

Kyle Lauletta, Youth Development (Boys & Girls Club of Clifton, NJ)

Eli Manning, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (The Walter & Connie Payton Foundation/Tackle Kids Cancer)

Kareem Martin, Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Josh Mauro, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

RJ McIntosh, Youth Engagement (RJ McIntosh Foundation)

Alec Ogletree, Autism Awareness

Paul Perkins, Breast Cancer Awareness (Breast Cancer Research Foundation)

Cassie Petty, Community Services (Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry)

Curtis Riley, Underprivileged Youth (Ha Ha's HERO Foundation)

Russell Shepard, Mental Health Awareness (The Shepard Family Foundation)

Nate Solder, International Youth Outreach (Compassion International)

Nate Stupar, Underprivileged Youth (The State of Hope Foundation)

Alex Tanney, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (Tackle MS with Alex Tanney)

Michael Thomas, Social Justice & Youth Education (Michael Thomas Dreambuilders Foundation)

Dalvin Tomlinson, Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Olivier Vernon, Coats' Disease Awareness (Jack McGovern Coats' Disease Foundation)

B.W. Webb, Youth Development, Social Justice

Chad Wheeler, Mental Health Awareness (Into the Light)

Kerry Wynn, Youth Mentoring & Development (Kerry Wynn Why Not Me Foundation)

New York Jets

Henry Anderson, Leukemia & Lymphoma Awareness (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Jeremiah Attaochu, Sickle Cell Awareness (Glory's Hope Foundation)

Kelvin Beachum, Hunger & Clean Water Access (World Vision)

Brandon Copeland, Youth Mentorship (Beyond the Basics)

Isaiah Crowell, Social Justice (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality)

Sam Darnold, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Jessie Rees Foundation)

Dakota Dozier, Youth Illness (Shriners Hospital)

Jonotthan Harrison, Anti-Bullying (Stomp Out Bullying)

Thomas Hennessy, Anti-Bulling (Stomp Out Bullying)

Darron Lee, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

Josh Martin, Education in Underserved Communities (Project Rousseau)

Douglas Middleton, Mental Health Awareness (Dream the Impossible)

Charone Peake, Substance Abuse & Mental Health Awareness (To Write Love On Her Arms)

Brent Qvale, Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness (One Love Foundation)

Brandon Shell, Anti-Bullying (Stomp Out Bullying)

Nathan Shepherd, Single-Parent Support Services (One Parent Canada)

Davis Webb, ALS Awareness (ALS Association)

Avery Williamson, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Brian Winters, Pediatric Brain Cancer (Prayers From Maria)

Oakland Raiders

Fadol Brown, Cancer Awareness, Adoption Services

Martavis Bryant, Child Abuse Prevention (Prevent Child Abuse America)

Shilique Calhoun, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Derek Carr, Youth Health & Wellness (Valley Children's Healthcare)

Derek Carrier, Underserved Communities (Convoy of Hope)

Gareon Conley, Homelessness (Refuge of Hope)

Jared Cook, Breast Cancer Awareness, Down Syndrome Awareness

Andrew DePaola, Mental Health Awareness (Bo's Effort); Cancer Awareness (Peter J Golueke Foundation)

Justin Ellis, Underprivileged Youth (Current Phenomenon International)

Jon Feliciano, Gun Violence (March for Our Lives)

Leon Hall, Underprivileged Youth (Leon Hall Foundation)

Erik Harris, Leukemia Awareness (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Rodney Hudson, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Maurice Hurst, Pediatric Brain Cancer (ChadTough Foundation)

Gabe Jackson, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Karl Joseph, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Arden Key, Childhood Hunger (No Kid Hungry)

Brandon LaFell, Youth Speech Development (LaFell Group)

Emmanuel Lamur, Youth Empowerment (The Lamur Charity)

Marquel Lee, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Marshawn Lynch, Underprivileged Youth (Fam 1st Family Foundation)

Clinton McDonald, Community Development (Light Into Darkness)

Rashaan Melvin, Single-Parent Support Services & Underprivileged Youth (1 Route 4 Change)

Kolton Miller, Youth Craniofacial Conditions (Children's Craniofacial Association)

Nicholas Morrow, International Aid (Agape Scholars International)

Jordy Nelson, Adoption Services (Jockey Being Family)

Nick Nelson, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Reggie Nelson, Breast Cancer Awareness

Kelechi Osemele, Mental Health Awareness (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

Donald Penn, Underprivileged Youth (Donald Penn Foundation)

Jalen Richard, Heart Health Awareness (American Heart Association)

Seth Roberts, Childhood Hunger (No Kid Hungry)

Frostee Rucker, Youth Mentoring (The Slim Foundation)

Trent Sieg, ALS Awareness (ALS Association)

Ian Silberman, Military Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Keith Smith, Youth Development (Dedicated Dads and Daughters)

Lee Smith, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (PUNT Foundation)

DeAndre Washington, Gun Violcence (March for Our Lives)

Tahir Whitehead, Youth Education & Athletics (Downtown Boxing Gym)

Kyle Wilber, Suicide Prevention & Awareness (Activeminds / National Suicide Prevention)

Gabriel Wright, Autism Awareness (Do the Wright Thing)

Ryan Yurachek, Financial Support Services (Trident United Way)

Philadelphia Eagles

Jay Ajayi, Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Nigel Bradham, Single-Parent Support Services (1 Tackle 4 Change)

Zach Ertz, Sports & Educational Opportunities (Ertz Famly Foundation)

Brandon Graham, Equality & Anti-Discrimination (Ross Initiative In Sports for Equality)

Mack Hollins, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation / Thumbs Up Mission)

Alshon Jeffery, Safe Driving Awareness (StopDistractions.org)

Malcolm Jenkins, Social Justice & Criminal Justice Reform (Players Coalition)

Chris Long, Clean Water & Educational Equity (The Chris Long Foundation)

Golden Tate, Military Appreciation & Support (The Golden Future Foundation)

Carson Wentz, Underserved Communities (AO1 Foundation)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Zach Banner, Youth Mentorship (B3 Foudnation)

Joshua Dobbs, Youth Illness; Female Empowerment

Cameron Heyward, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (The Heyward House)

Tyler Matakevich, Animal Rescue & Welfare (Show Your Soft Side)

Chukwuma Okorafor, Anti-Bullying (Stomp OUT Bullying),

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Military Appreciation (Call of Duty Endowment)

San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead, Equal Opportunity Education (91Six Equal Opportunity Education)

C.J. Beathard, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Austen Everett Foundation)

Victor Bolden Jr., Single-Parent Support Services (Help a Mother Out)

DeForest Buckner, Anti-Bullying (Beyond Differences: Inspiring Youth to End Social Isolation)

Garrett Celek, Military Appreciation (Pat Tillman Foundation)

Adrian Colbert, Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness (Next Door Solutions)

Sheldon Day, Youth Mentoring (Boys & Girls Club Silicon Valley)

Steven Dunbar Jr., Underprivileged Youth (Larkin Street Youth)

Pierre Garҫon, Underprivileged Youth (Pierre Garcon Helping Hands Foundation / David Clowney Foundation)

Marquise Goodwin, Premature Baby Support Services (March of Dimes)

Robbie Gould, Pediatric Illness (Lurie Children's Hospital Chicago)

Richie James Jr., Special Needs Support (Special Olympics of Northern California)

D.J. Jones, Homelessness (Cityteam San Jose)

Kyle Juszczyk, Crohn's Disease Awareness (Crohn's and Colitis Foundation)

George Kittle, Miltary Appreciation (Pat Tillman Foundation)

John Lynch, Youth Education & Military Appreciation (John Lynch Foundation)

Greg Mabin, Teacher & Education Support Services (New Teacher Center)

Cassius Marsh, Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education)

Mike McGlinchey, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Earl Mitchell, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Connor's Cure)

Alfred Morris, Education & Teacher Appreciation (49ers EDU)

Emmanuel Moseley, Foster Care Services (Unity Care)

Raheem Mostert, Melanoma Awareness (Melanoma Research Foundation)

Kyle Nelson, Family Support Services (JW House)

Dante Pettis, Mental Health Awareness & Therapeutic Arts (Drawbridge)

Bradley Pinion, Underserved Communities & Disaster Relief (Convoy of Hope)

DJ Reed, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (Multiple Sclerosis Society)

Richard Sherman, Underprivileged Youth (Blanket Coverage)

Jaquiski Tartt, Epilepsy Awareness (NorCal Epilepsy Foundation)

Trent Taylor, Human Sex Trafficking (End Slavery Tennessee)

Solomon Thomas, Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention

Laken Tomlinson, Youth Football (49ers PREP)

Dekoda Watson, Youth Development (Koda's Kids Foundation)

Seattle Seahawks

Duane Brown, Diabetes Awareness (American Diabetes Association)

Austin Calitro, Breast Cancer Awareness; Mental Health Awareness

Chris Carson, Homelessness (Roots)

Frank Clark, Bladder Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Justin Coleman, Diabetes Awareness

Ed Dickson, Underprivileged Youth Development (Boys & Girls Club of Emerald Valley)

George Fant, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics Kentucky)

Tre Flowers, Alzheimer's Awareness

D.J. Fluker, Fatherhood Support Services (I Am A Father First)

Poona Ford, Breast Cancer Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Rasheem Green, Support Services for Incarcerated Youth (SKIP Inc.)

Brett Hundley, Epilepsy & Cancer Awareness (Hundley Hero Foundation)

Sebastian Janikowski, Crohn's Disease Awareness (Crohn's and Colitis Foundation)

Quinton Jefferson, Heat Stroke & Heat Illness Awareness (Jordan McNair Foundation)

Dion Jordan, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Jacob Martin, Youth Illness (Make-A-Wish Foundation); Drunk Driving Prevention (MADD)

JD McKissic, Animal Rescue & Welfare (PAWS)

David Moore, Brain Cancer Awareness (Neurofibromatosis Foundation)

Tyler Ott, Premature Baby Support Services (March of Dimes)

Rashaad Penny, Autism Awareness

C.J. Prosise, Prostate Cancer Awareness (Prostate Cancer Foundation)

Keenan Reynolds, Miltary Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Jordan Simmons, Breast Cancer Awareness

J.R. Sweezy, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (John's Hopkins Children's Hospital)

Tedric Thompson, School to Prison Pipeline

Malik Turner, Rare Disease Awareness (Uplifting Athletes)

Nick Vannett, Pediatric Cancer

Russell Wilson, Youth Poverty (Friends of the Children)

K.J. Wright, Clean Water in Africa (Healing Hands)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Andrew Adams, Breast Cancer Awareness (Moffitt Cancer Center)

Kwon Alexander, Youth Empowerment (Kwon Alexander Foundation)

Beau Allen, Clean Drinking Water (Waterboys)

Bryan Anger, Military Support & Appreciation (Bryan Anger's Project Restoration Foundation)

Antony Auclair, Youth Health & Wellness (Shriner's Hospital for Children)

Peyton Barber,Underprivileged Youth (Starting Right Now)

Caleb Benenoch, Single-Parent Support Services (Warrick Dunn Charities)

Cameron Brate, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Alex Cappa, Congenital Cytomegalovirus Awareness (National CMV Foundation)

Jack Cichy, Alzheimer's Awareness (Alzheimer's Association)

Chris Conte, Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness (Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation)

Alan Cross, Youth Health & Wellness (Shriner's Hospital for Children)

Vinny Curry, Youth Education (Vinny Curry's Rush2Victory Foundation)

Lavonte David, Youth Development (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America)

Carlton Davis, Violence Prevention (Safe and Sound)

Javien Elliot, Minstry Services (The Heart of Cager Foundation)

Justin Evans, Homelessness (Metropolitan Ministries)

Mike Evan, Youth Education & Empowerment (Mike Evans Family Foundation)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gun Violence Crime Victim Support (National Compassion Fund)

Will Gholston, Underprivileged Youth (Champions for Children)

Chris Godwin, Intellectual Disabilities (Best Buddies)

Ryan Griffin, Navy Seal Support & Services (The C4 Foundation)

Vernon Hargreaves, Military Support & Appreciation (Wounded Warrior Project)

Demone Harris, Single-Parent Support Services (Gerald McCoy's Patricia Diane Foundation)

O.J. Howard, Youth Education & Empowerment (O.J's Got Da Juice Foundation)

Tanner Hudson, Youth Education (After-School All-Stars)

Adam Humphries, Disadvantaged Youth Athlete Services (Operation Get Right or Get Left)

DeSean Jackson, Youth Education & Empowerment (DeSean Jackson Foundation)

Ryan Jensen, Animal Rescue Services (Show Your Soft Side)

Isaiah Johnson, Animal Rescue Services (Humane Society of the United States)

Ronald Jones, Sickle Cell Awareness (Sickle Cell Disease Association of America) Heart Health Awareness (American Heart Association)

Michael Liedtke, Meniere's Disease Awareness (American Hearing Research Foundation)

Cameron Lynch, Rare Disease Awareness (Uplifting Athletes - Syracuse University)

Ali Marpet, Congenital Cytomegalovirus Awareness (National CMV Foundation)

Gerald McCoy, Single-Parent Support Services (Gerald McCoy's Patricia Diane Foundation)

Carl Nassib, Pediatric Cancer Awareness (Penn State THON)

Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Underprivileged Youth (Starting Right Now)

Dare Ogunbowale, Special Needs Support (Special Olympics)

Jason Pierre-Paul, Youth Burn Survivor Support Services (Children's Burn Foundation)

Jacquizz Rodgers, Epilepsy Awareness (Epilepsy Foundation)

Garrison Sanborn, Pediatric Cancer Foundation (Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation)

Donovan Smith, Autism Awareness (Autism Speaks)

Evan Smith, Military Support & Appreciation (Jackson in Action 83 Foundation)

Ryan Smith, Youth Mentoring (Boys & Girls Club)

MJ Stewart, Epilepsy Awareness (Epilepsy Foundation)

Vita Vea, Youth Education

Justin Watson, Cerebral Palsy Awareness (Make-A-Wish Foundation)

Leonard Wester, International Aid (Samaritan's Purse)

Jordan Whitehead, Hodgkin's Lymphoma Awareness (American Cancer Society)

Marcus Williams, Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (National MS Society)

Bobo Wilson, Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness (The Spring of Tampa Bay)

Jameis Winston, Underprivileged Youth; Diabetes Research & Awareness

Tennessee Titans

Jayon Brown, Youth Empowerment & Mentorship

Jurrell Casey, Underprivileged Youth & Formerly Incarcerated Support Services

Johnathan Cyprien, Youth Football

Matt Dickerson, Ovarian Cancer Awareness

David Fluellen, Military Appreciation

Derrick Henry, Special Needs Support

Adoree' Jackson, Breast Cancer Awareness

Darius Jennings, Youth Empowerment & Mentorship

Ben Jones, Underprivileged Youth

Michael Jordan, Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Dion Lewis, Developmental Disability Support Services

Bennie Logan, Suicide Prevention & Awareness

Marcus Mariota, ALS Awareness

Logan Ryan, Animal Rescue & Adoption

Quinton Spain, Poverty & International Aid

Delanie Walker, Underprivileged Youth

Washington Redskins

Ryan Anderson, Animal Welfare

Tony Bergstrom, Clean Laundry Access

Kapri Bibbs, Underprivileged Youth

Tyler Catalina, Pediatric Cancer Awareness

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, At-Risk Youth

Jamison Crowder, Down Syndrome Awareness

Vernon Davis, Underprivileged Youth

Josh Doctson, Youth Health & Wellness

Deshazor Everrett, Diabetes Awareness

Mason Foster, Esophogeal Cancer Awareness

Josh Holsey, Military Appreciation

Dustin Hopkins, Clean Laundry Access

Matt Ioannidis, Animal Welfare

Rob Kelley, Hurricane Relief

Ryan Kerrigan, Youth Development

Colt McCoy, Youth Literacy

Fabian Moreau, Alzheimer's Awareness

Montae Nicholson, Autism Awareness; Down Syndrome Awareness

Josh Norman, Underprivileged Youth

Samaje Perine, Youth Health & Wellness

Adrian Peterson, Gun Violence

Brandon Scherff, Family Support Services

Alex Smith, Youth Foster Care

Preston Smith, Breast Cancer Awareness

Jeremy Sprinkle, Autism Awareness

Greg Stroman, Cancer Awareness

Nick Sundberg, Clean Laundry Access

DJ Swearinger, Fibromyalgia Awareness

Chris Thompson, Underprivileged Youth

Zach Vigil, Veteran Support Services

Tress Way, Clean Laundry Access